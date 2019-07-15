NEW ON NETFLIX
From July 15 to 19, dine-in customers can avail of five Pancake House bestsellers for only P145 each. One classic meal is featured each day of the week, adding variety to an otherwise humdrum day.
Pancake House is making your weekday 'feel good' with P145 deals
(Philstar.com) - July 15, 2019 - 3:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for a way to perk up your weekday? Pancake House helps you get through your everyday routines with a limited offering that will leave you feeling good all week long.

Escape the daily grind and Choose To Feel Good with Pancake House’s P145 Weekday Classics promo!

From July 15 to 19, dine-in customers can avail of five Pancake House bestsellers for only P145 each. One classic meal is featured each day of the week, adding variety to an otherwise humdrum day.

Start your week right on Monday with the all-time favorite House Special Set A, which includes the signature Spaghetti with Meat Sauce,Pan Chicken, and the Best Taco in Town. Save P154 and dive into this combination of Pancake House’s bestselling items all in a single plate.

If one taco is not enough, come back on Tuesday and get an extra serving of the famed snack; and what better way to get through the mid-week hump than a crispy delicious Golden Brown Waffle on a Wednesday.

Gear up towards the end of the week on Thursday with two of Pancake House’s crispy and succulent Classic Pan Chicken. Enjoy this well-loved meal with steaming rice and flavorful homemade gravy, and save P65. Then on Friday, have a hearty fill and cap off your week with the homey goodness of three signature Classic Pancakes.

The P145 Weekday Classics promo is part of Pancake House’s 45th anniversary celebration.

For over four decades, Pancake House has been helping Filipinos Choose to Feel Good with its array of comfort food served in a homey atmosphere.

“Pancake House has always been the go-to place for people seeking good food that reminds them of home cooking,” says Pancake House Senior Marketing Manager Cherry Hernandez.

“We know how challenging weekdays can be. The P145 Weekday Classics is our way to offer our bestselling meals to our loyal customers at an affordable price. Hopefully, this will not only satisfy their craving for our classic meals, but will also see them end a draining weekday feeling good,” she said.

Don’t skip a day and miss out on any of these classic meals. Choose to Feel Good at your nearest Pancake House store for a totally satisfying week.

 

For more information, please visit facebook.com/PancakeHousePhilippines.

