MOTHER'S DAY
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Blackbird, located at the Ayala Triangle in Makati City, is once the country’s first commercial airport. 
Blackbird.com.ph, screenshot
Filipino dining joint makes it to world’s top 50 restaurants for 2019
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2019 - 12:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — London-based publication Monocle has included Philippine-based restaurant Blackbird in its annual 50 best restaurants in the world list.

In his Instagram account, Kerwin Go, the restaurant’s Filipino chef, posted a photo of the award as he thanked the people behind the restaurant’s success.

“Five years ago today we were getting ready to open Blackbird. It was going to be the biggest project we have done and personally i was nervous as i was given a bigger role with this concept. Fast forward to today... We got listed in Monocle’s. I would like to thank every single chef, waiter, runner, bartender and manager who make it happen every single day . Congratulations to us,” Kerwin wrote. 

Blackbird, located at the Ayala Triangle in Makati City, is once the country’s first commercial airport. 

“The site has been redeveloped while maintaining the integrity of the original art deco design. Blackbird offers an ambiance and approach to service that focuses on the warmth of Filipino hospitality,” the dining hub’s website said.

Monocle, launched in 2017 to provide a briefing on global affairs, business, culture and design, among others, listed Blackbird in the 49th spot, describing the restaurant as a celebration of travel. 

“This 180-seat restaurant opened in a 1930s-built ex-airport terminal and the menu is a celebration of travel. Malaysian lamb rendang and Keralan fish curry honour the building's former life as a gateway to the world but British-style fish pie owes its place to Scottish chef-owner Colin Mackay, who started Blackbird with Kerwin Go in 2014. Try the prawn Scotch egg with coconut sambal on betal leaf,” the magazine described the restaurant.

BLACKBIRD WORLD'S TOP RESTAURANTS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
13 hours ago
Mirazur is The World’s Best Restaurant For 2019
By Cheryl Tiu | 13 hours ago
Located in Menton on the French Riviera, this is the first year a restaurant in France has taken the top spot at the prestigious...
Food and Leisure
13 hours ago
Chef Rob Pengson Elevates Street Food
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 13 hours ago
The first time I met chef Rob Pengson, he was running The Goose Station, one of the first homegrown restaurants to introduce...
Food and Leisure
7 days ago
Amici brings the taste of Italy to BGC
By Lai S. Reyes | 7 days ago
We feel it’s about time to welcome everyone to our flagship store at One Bonifacio High Street, Taguig.
Food and Leisure
7 days ago
New Hong Kong food finds
By Millie and Karla Reyes | 7 days ago
One of my best trips ever was a recent one, unplanned and on a whim.
Food and Leisure
7 days ago
Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu redefines the luxe resort
By Yasunari Ramon Suarez Taguchi | 7 days ago
Since its soft opening in March this year, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu has taken broad strides in redefining luxe resort ideals...
Food and Leisure
8 days ago
Chefs, foodies mark June 25 as ‘Anthony Bourdain Day’
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 days ago
“Filipinos are, for reasons I have yet to figure out, probably the most giving of all people on the planet," he sa...
Food and Leisure
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with