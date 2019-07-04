Filipino dining joint makes it to world’s top 50 restaurants for 2019

MANILA, Philippines — London-based publication Monocle has included Philippine-based restaurant Blackbird in its annual 50 best restaurants in the world list.

In his Instagram account, Kerwin Go, the restaurant’s Filipino chef, posted a photo of the award as he thanked the people behind the restaurant’s success.

“Five years ago today we were getting ready to open Blackbird. It was going to be the biggest project we have done and personally i was nervous as i was given a bigger role with this concept. Fast forward to today... We got listed in Monocle’s. I would like to thank every single chef, waiter, runner, bartender and manager who make it happen every single day . Congratulations to us,” Kerwin wrote.

Blackbird, located at the Ayala Triangle in Makati City, is once the country’s first commercial airport.

“The site has been redeveloped while maintaining the integrity of the original art deco design. Blackbird offers an ambiance and approach to service that focuses on the warmth of Filipino hospitality,” the dining hub’s website said.

Monocle, launched in 2017 to provide a briefing on global affairs, business, culture and design, among others, listed Blackbird in the 49th spot, describing the restaurant as a celebration of travel.

“This 180-seat restaurant opened in a 1930s-built ex-airport terminal and the menu is a celebration of travel. Malaysian lamb rendang and Keralan fish curry honour the building's former life as a gateway to the world but British-style fish pie owes its place to Scottish chef-owner Colin Mackay, who started Blackbird with Kerwin Go in 2014. Try the prawn Scotch egg with coconut sambal on betal leaf,” the magazine described the restaurant.