Anthony Bourdain at the 2017 World Street Food Congress in Manila
Facebook/World Street Food Congress
Chefs, foodies mark June 25 as ‘Anthony Bourdain Day’
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2019 - 12:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of the life and achievements of American celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain, some of the world’s most famous chefs, such as French chef Eric Ripert of Le Bernadin New York and Spanish-American chef Jose Andres, encouraged foodies like them to propose a toast and post a memory with the hashtag #BourdainDay.

On June 25, Bourdain’s 63rd birthday, Ripert and Andres had a toast and sipped beer in memory of their friend, who died on June 4 last year.

“Let’s post videos celebrating #bourdainday on his birthday...@ericripert and I are honoring him in Singapore,” Andres said on Instagram.

It can be recalled that it was Ripert who found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room in France. Bourdain was working in Strasbourg, France for an upcoming episode of "Parts Unknown," his travel and food series on CNN.

Ripert was among the speakers of “#50BestTalks: Kitchen Karma,” a 90-minute stage show where chefs shared tips based on their careers and discussed their philosophies regarding respect, mindfulness and happiness.

The show was among the highlights of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, considered as the biggest annual international culinary gathering worldwide. This year, the event was held from June 22 until June 26 in Singapore.

World-renowned chefs, such as Filipino celebrity chef Gene Gonzalez, have attended the gathering, which also honors top chefs and restaurants all over the world.

Bourdain featured the Philippines in an episode of "Parts Unknown," wherein he explored the streets of Metro Manila as the metropolis prepares for what has been considered as the world’s longest Christmas celebration.

He visited a popular Filipino fast-food chain and tried Filipino delicacies like the cold dessert, “halo-halo.” He expressed fondness for Filipino dish “sisig,” made from stir-fried chopped parts of pig head and liver. 

"It’s simple, flavorful, delicious and goes perfectly with beer. All you can ask for," he said of the dish last June 2017.

Likewise, he partied with locals, met with local chefs and gave inspirational talks in Manila. 

“Filipinos are, for reasons I have yet to figure out, probably the most giving of all people on the planet," he said.

