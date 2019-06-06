Extra special dishes made easier? This revolutionary liquid meaty seasoning is what you need

MANILA, Philippines — Preparing good food for the family requires equal parts time and effort. In most cases, achieving the full flavors of a classic Filipino dish has a lot to do with marinating, and this by itself is time-consuming.

This process may be counterproductive for busy moms who balance their families, careers/professions and personal pursuits all at the same time. Luckily, there’s a solution.

A liquid meaty seasoning can help mommies get the job done in half the time or less. It can simplify long and laborious cooking steps, particularly marination.

The first of its kind in the Philippine market, Knorr SavorRich Liquid Meaty Seasoning was recently launched in a test kitchen featuring four of the country’s premier chefs. Nicco Santos, Josh Boutwood, Happy Ongpauco, and Kalel Chan share helpful cooking tips for moms using Knorr SavorRich Liquid Meaty Seasoning:

1. It cuts down the procedures

For Chef Happy, the newest Knorr liquid meaty seasoning lessens the cooking steps. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas

Chef Happy was amazed at how the liquid meaty seasoning lessened the cooking steps. For her, it revolutionized cooking, all while retaining the same rich taste.

“We don’t need to use salt, soy sauce, fish sauce, just use this and it will make the dish flavorful. Para pa rin talagang pinagluto ng matagal. It’s like an innovation,” she said during the event held at Greenbelt Open Park in Makati City.

That’s exactly what she did with her Garlic Fried Chicken, Bangus Tofu Salpicao, Chicken Tocino, and Lumpia Shanghai at Queso.

2. It elevates the flavor

Chef Kalel (third from left) is convinced that the dishes come out well-balanced and coated with flavor, thanks to Knorr's meaty liquid seasoning. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas

For Chef Kalel, the new Knorr SavorRich maximized the flavor with just a tablespoon. He discovered this in preparing Asian fusion dishes, like Tacos Al Pastor, Togerashi Karaage with Matcha Mayo, and Sisig Gyoza.

“Instead of just boiling the pig face in water and patis, I added Knorr Pork SavorRich to maximize the flavor. After boiling it, we grilled it, added pork liver, onions, kalamansi, sili and then a tablespoon (of Knorr SavorRich) again,” he said.

With this method, the dishes came well-balanced, the meat was coated well with flavor, no matter the cut.

3. It speeds up cooking time

Chef Josh thinks it's all about the depth of flavor, and Knorr delivers in this regard. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas

Chef Josh, who served Pork Skewers, Roast Chicken with Barley Porridge and Pulled Pork, said the new liquid meaty seasoning creates a “depth foundation” of flavor that normally takes hours to achieve.

“With just a tablespoon of this, your life is instantly made easier,” he said. “I can take away hours from cooking and make it into a 15-minute meal, all with an amazing flavor.”

The liquid meaty seasoning also proved to be very versatile. It can be used on a variety of meats, be it fish, beef or pork, which is very helpful for moms whose kids are picky eaters.

4. It deeply penetrates with flavor

Chef Chef Nicco opines that the quality of the flavor says it all. Thankfully, the new Knorr liquid meaty seasoning did not disappoint. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas

Serving Coffee Pork Ribs, Chicken Rice and Nasi Goreng Ikan Bilis, Chef Nicco said that the success of a dish relies on the quality of the flavor.

He mentioned the liquid meaty seasoning seeped into the ingredients quite thoroughly, with the added bonus of making the meat juicier and more flavorful. He added that the best use of the product is for stir-fried, grilled, and fried dishes. At the same time, his takeaway was that it lessened the usage of salt in his dish.

So moms, make sure to stock up your kitchen with the all-new, first-ever Knorr SavorRich Liquid Meaty Seasoning and make cooking easier yet tastier. Most importantly, you’ll get to have more time for the important people in your lives, your family. Together, enjoy the meal you prepared and cooked with tender, loving care and the Knorr SavorRich Liquid Meaty Seasoning.

Knorr SavorRich Liquid Meaty Seasoning is available in Chicken and Pork flavors in leading supermarkets and groceries nationwide. It retails for P6/16g, P85/240g, and P150/480g.

For other time-efficient recipes, visit the Knorr Test Kitchen online at www.knorr.com/ph/knorr-savorrich/knorr-test-kitchen.html