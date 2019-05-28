All for the love of coffee at the MAFBEX 2019 Brew District

MANILA, Philippines — Coffee is one of the world’s most well-loved beverages and for good reason. Aside from giving people the extra jolt they need to get through the day’s work or simply a moment to relax and recollect one’s self, coffee is also packed with a lot of health benefits when consumed in moderation.

In honor of this iconic and versatile drink, the 13th Manila Food and Beverage Expo (MAFBEX), which is set to return this June, is thrilled to present a new addition to its roster of event highlights.

Aptly named the Brew District Pavilion, this newest area inside MAFBEX 2019 will gather various coffee brands, providers, manufacturers, and everyone else in between in an effort to empower the country’s burgeoning coffee industry.

“We are grateful for the support the Philippine coffee industry receives from Manila Food and Beverage Expo. We hope that many more businesses are borne out of this exposition which will further promote and bolster the Philippine coffee industry,” remarked Pacita Juan, president and co-chairman of Philippine Coffee Board Inc.

More than just promoting the local coffee industry, MAFBEX 2019 also seeks to nurture Filipinos’ love for coffee by providing them with an enjoyable venue where they could explore various types of coffee drinks and products.

Though still in its pilot stage, the Brew District pavilion already boasts of a diverse product and brand profile:

Key Coffee by Booster Foods Inc.

Long before the “third wave” coffee culture trend, Key Coffee has since been committed to providing the best tasting coffee by employing decades-long practices and the best in Japanese coffee technology.

As one of Japan’s oldest and most-respected coffee brands, Key Coffee is responsible for elevating coffee culture among the Japanese with its fine coffee products such as drip-on coffee, fresh roasted beans, and instant coffee.

Allegro Beverage

A leading distributor of fine espresso machines, brewers, coffee beans, syrups, sauces and teas from Italy, Switzerland, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Ceylon, the Netherlands, and the United States, Allegro products cater to hotels, casinos, culinary and educational institutions, restaurants, cafés, and franchise chains.

Allegro also offers office coffee solutions such as one-stop coffee stations as well as coffee appreciation programs and espresso based coffee and coffee bar hosting.

Robert Timms

One of Australia’s first coffee companies, Robert Timms has been innovating upon coffee for 60 years now.

With its wide range of products which include coffee bags, coffee beans, instant coffee, flavored syrups, merchandise and accessories, vending, roast and grounds, and wholesale goods, it is no wonder that Robert Timms remains to be Australia’s favorite coffee brands.

Mr. Brown Coffee

Established in 1998, Mr. Brown Café (Mr. Brown Coffee Co., Ltd.) serves freshly roasted, single varietal Arabica coffee beans from only the finest coffee plantations.

Positioning itself as a high-quality coffee provider, Mr. Brown Café takes pride in serving coffee with a rich flavor and an aftertaste that’s characterized by a slight hint of wine-like sourness as well as an elegant floral fruity aroma.

Recently, Mr. Brown has also begun introducing artisanal coffee to keep up with market trends.

LoReCoffe

Having been in the coffee market for over half a century now, Dakri S.R.L. aims at producing top quality coffee with its LoReCoffe brand without compromising the environment and in compliance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 standards.

Among LoRe Coffee’s products include LoReCoffe beans in “Red Mixture” with aromas of toast, nuts, and spices; “Orange” Mixture which features citrus and spices; the “Dakri” Mixture with hints of citrus and aromatic herbs; as well as LoReCoffe high-quality espresso pods.

Organized by Worldbex Services International, MAFBEX 2019: Experience the Fusion is happening from June 12 to 16, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the World Trade Center Manila. Entrance ticket is priced at P100.

For more information, visit mafbex.com or follow @mafbex on Facebook and @mafbex.ph on Instagram.

