Meet the Filipino trainers of Miss International 2026 Elizaveta Kuznetsova

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines can claim to have played a small part in Elizaveta Kuznetsova of Moldova winning Miss International 2026 given the beauty queen prepared for the pageant on our shores.

Kuznetsova, a veteran of Miss Earth and Miss World, won Moldova's first Miss International title last November 25 with the help of Filipino pageant trainers Ian Mendajar and Tita Lavinia.

Mendajar celebrated Kuznetsova's win on Instagram by sharing images of him with the beauty queen as well as her pasarela practice videos in his Kembot Studios.

"Congratulations to my Moldovan Kembot Daughter for winning Miss International 2026," said the trainer. "Thank you, Liza for the trust and patient working with me. Thank you... for always believing in my talent. WE DID IT!"

The gown Kuznetsova wore in the pasarela practice videos was the very same dress she wore at the coronation as created by Filipino designer Louis Pangilinan.

Philstar.com reached out to Lavinia for their thoughts on Kuznetsova's win, and the pageant expert expressed happiness for what the beauty queen achieved for her country.

"I didn't think it would be an easy win because Moldova isn't exactly a pageant country but I had no doubt she would advance. So for her to win, it really was an unexpected bonus," Lavinia said.

Related: PH in Top 20: Moldova wins Miss International 2026

The trainer shared Kuznetsova's academic background in the United States and extensive travels left no issues for her English proficiency, thus the extensive six-month training focused on "digging deeper."

This included a better understanding of the Sustainable Development Goals and, despite a soft-spoken nature, developing command in her voice and thoughts.

Lavinia praised Kuznetsova as "the embodiment of Miss International," and her training in the Philippines was to streamline her wardrobe, fitness, pasarela, and question-and-answer prowess.

"We never did anything to change her mannner of speaking, her gestures, her actions, how she speaks and deals with people — she's just naturally Miss International," they said.

The trainer admitted there was anticipation for Kuznetsova to win the title, at the risk of the Philippines' own Katrina Anne Johnson missing out. Johnson exited the competition at the Top 20.

"[Kuznetsova] was always a perfect fit for the brand based on how we at Tita of Pageantry understood the brand," added Lavinia, ending with the recollection that the new Miss International learned "bayanihan" from them.

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