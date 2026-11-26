Miss Universe 2026 analysis: Puerto Rico delivers pageant's first mother, married winner

MANILA, Philippines — Before 2001, the only Miss Universe winners that won on home court were Americans, five to be exact at that point.

Denise Quin?ones broke the mold when she won the pageant's 50th edition held in Puerto that year. She was later followed by two more Americans winning editions held in the United States.

Twenty-five years after Quin?ones' win, compatriot Jennifer Barreto repeated her feat but made a history of her own —she is the first married woman and mother to win Miss Universe.

She negated the former remark that "they can join but they'll never win." Now, Barreto has forever changed the landscape of the Miss Universe competition — though the Miss Universe Organization will claim some credit for favoring the inclusivity clause.

It is also worth mentioning that despite the absence of judges from Africa and Asia this year, a number of non-Latina delegates made it to the first cut or Top 30:

Europe Melissa Buttema (Netherlands) Nikolina Vujcic (Serbia) Anna Nikonova (Ukraine) Olga Lombardo (Belgium) Garance Authie (France)

Africa Queenlizabeth Makune (Tanzania) Justine Kamara (Guinea) Mitchelle Daka (Uganda) Bruk Belete (Ethiopia) Jesi Kalambayi (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Asia & Oceania Georgia Waddington (New Zealand) Kaziah Liz Mejo (India) Danielle Yablonka (Israel) Bea Millan-Windorski (Philippines)



Millan-Windorski and Waddington would go on to be part of Barreto's court as the third and fourth runners-up, respectively.

Yet, with Latinas on the selection committee, it only follows that more Latina countries (particularly Latin America & the Carribean) would dominate the placement list.

RELATED: Miss Universe 2026 is Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto; PH's Bea-Millan Windorski is 3rd runner-up

This year, it was 50% + 1 — that's 16 slots out of 30 — in a field of 116. The list includes:

Dominga Lopez (Chile)

Marcella Kozinski (Brazil)

Selena Grant (Turks & Caicos)

Luren Marquez (Peru)

Mia Dio (Cuba)

Melissa Nuñez (Dominican Republic)

Bianty Rojer Gomperts (Curacao)

Justus Kelley (USA)

Dahlia Pazmiño (Ecuador)

Jennifer Barreto (Puerto Rico)

Maria Vargas (Mexico)

Maria Alejandra Lopez ( Colombia)

Clara Vegas (Venezuela)

Gabriella Lineth Gonzalez (Panama)

Mariale Acosta Garcia (Costa Rica)

Gabriela Lineth Gonzalez del Valle (Panama)

Jasmine Blandford (Nicaragua)

Mariale Acosta Garcia (Costa Rica)

Nuñez was Barreto's runner-up while Vegas finished as the second runner-up, meaning the Top 3 were all Latinas.

Show organizers found a new way to give more exposure to delegates. Through a dance medley, they used this both as intermission and a clever way to give time to the finalists to change into their evening gowns.

Bringing the singing little sisters in the evening gown segment was nostalgic, as it brought back the competition to its classic form.

With Barreto's victory, Puerto Rico now holds six Miss Universe crowns. These include Marisol Malaret (1970), whom Gloria Diaz crowned; Deborah Cathry Deu (1985), Dayanara Torres (1993), who had a showbiz career in the Philippines; the aforementioned Quiñones (2001) and Zuleyka Rivera (2006).

Costa Rica was announced as next year's host, which would mark a first for the Central American country, although a faction of Miss Universe are claiming the next host will be Vietnam.

Issues continue to rock the organization as of late. Regardless of who hosts the 76th edition, may it bring back the Miss Universe pageant to its former glory.

RELATED: Vietnam or Costa Rica? Miss Universe 2027 host reveal raises questions