Philippines' Katrina Anne Johnson among Miss lnternational 2026 continental queens

Katrina Anne Johnson of the Philippines with Miss International 2026 Elizaveta Kuznetsova

MANILA, Philippines — Five delegates, including the Philippines' Katrina Anne Johnson, were proclaimed as Continental Queens following the Miss International 2026 coronation rites.

Moldova's Elizaveta Kuznetsova won the pageant held on November 25 in Tokyo, Japan, the 26-year-old succeeding Catalina Duque of Colombia.

The winner previously joined Miss Earth last year and Miss World in 2019. Reports said Kuznetsova trained under Filipino pageant experts Ian Mendejar and Tita Lavinia.

Johnson ended her journey in the Top 20, continuing the country's hunt for a seventh title after Kylie Versoza a decade ago.

The Filipina, however, did not go home empty-handed as she was named Miss International Asia Pacific. The following were also honored with continental titles:

Miss International America - Valeria Espinoza of Mexico

Miss International Europe - Isabel Soleil of the Netherlands

Miss International Africa - Damilola Bolarinde of Nigeria

Miss International Carribean - Melissa Nunez of the Dominican Republic

None of the aforementioned queens are part of Kuznetsova's court, which is composed of Brittany Feeny of United Kingdom (1st runner-up), Laura Glozarová of United Kingdom (2nd runner-up), Victoria Kosasieputri of Indonesia (3rd runner-up) and Phuong Khanh Nhu Le of Vietnam (4th runner-up).

The Continental Queens will join Kuznetsova on her tours to the other delegates' respective regions and territories.

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