Filipino beauty queens rally behind Bea Millan-Windorski after Miss Universe 2026 finish

Bea Millan-Windorski in her "Pearl of the Orient" dress by Anthony Ramirez at Miss Universe 2026

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino beauty queens expressed their support for Bea Millan-Windorski after she finished third runner-up at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.

Former beauty queens and titleholders took to social media to congratulate the Filipina representative, praising her performance and thanking her for representing the country on the international stage.

Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa was among those who shared her admiration for Bea, writing, “Ang husay mo Bea!!!!”

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo also congratulated the beauty queen through her Instagram Stories.

“So proud of you Bea. You made all Filipinos proud,” Chelsea wrote.

Miss Grand International 2025 Emma Tiglao likewise shared her thoughts on Bea's performance in a Facebook post.

“Basta maganda at matalino pambato natin this year. Nilaban niya tayo,” Emma said.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee posted a brief but playful message for Bea, writing, “Tara shot.”

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray also recognized Bea's performance, sharing a clip of her answer during the final question-and-answer round on her Instagram Stories.

“Her impact. Mabuhay ka,” Catriona wrote.

She also addressed Bea through her Instagram Broadcast Channel, thanking her for giving her best in the competition.

“Bea thank you so much for giving your absolute best. MABUHAY KA!” Catriona said.

Miss Universe 2025 third runner-up Ahtisa Manalo also joined the online conversation, sharing a short but intriguing reaction on Facebook: “Multo!”

Bea secured a spot in the Top 5 of the competition before finishing third runner-up, continuing the Philippines' presence among the pageant's top finalists.

Although she did not take home the crown, the beauty queen received messages of support from fellow Filipinas in the pageant industry, as well as Filipino fans who celebrated her performance.

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