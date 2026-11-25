PH in Top 20: Moldova wins Miss International 2026

Elizaveta Kuznetsova of Moldova won Miss International 2026 in the finals held in Japan on November 25, 2026. She succeeds Colombia's Catalina Duque.

MANILA, Philippines — Elizaveta Kuznetsova of Moldova was crowned Miss International 2026 on Wednesday, November 25.

She succeeds the reigning queen, Catalina Duque of Colombia.

The 26-year-old artist and model bested 72 delegates including the other Top 5 contenders.

Her court includes Brittany Feeny of United Kingdom (1st runner-up), Laura Glozarová of United Kingdom (2nd runner-up), Victoria Kosasieputri of Indonesia (3rd runner-up), and Phuong Khanh Nhu Le of Vietnam (4th runner-up).

The Philippines’ Katrina Anne Johnson ended her journey in the Top 20 after failing to crack the Top 10, where the remaining contestants gave their Sustainable Development Goal speeches.

Contestants were narrowed down to the Top 20 out of the 73 delegates.

Miss International also handed out special awards.

These are:

Miss Sustainable Beauty: Zambia

Ambassador of Environment: Curacao

Ambassador of Women Empowerment: Jamaica

Ambassador of Education: Malaysia

Ambassador of Health and Wellness: Turks and Caicos

Ambassador of Culture (formerly Best National Costume): Ecuador

Ambassador of Performing Arts: United Kingdom

Ambassador of Beauty: Albania

Ambassador of Peace: France

Ambassador of Good Will: US Virgin Islands

This year’s Miss International finals did not feature a swimsuit competition but instead opted to showcase a sportswear segment.

Kuznetsova joined Miss Earth 2025 and joined Miss World in 2019. Reports said the new Miss International 2026 trained under Ian Mendejar and Tita Lavinia.

The Philippines’ previous Miss International winners were Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2025), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verzosa (2016).

RELATED: Katrina Anne Johnson ready for Miss International 2026 in Tokyo