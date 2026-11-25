Vietnam or Costa Rica? Miss Universe 2027 host reveal raises questions

There are conflicting announcements on who will host Miss Universe in 2027.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe is starting the count past its diamond edition on rocky footing as it remains unclear who will actually host the pageant in 2027.

Hometown bet Jennifer Barreto was crowned the 75th Miss Universe earlier today in a finale held in Puerto Rico. It is the territory's sixth Miss Universe title.

Prior to Barreto's coronation by predecessor Fatima Bosch of Mexico, the ceremony made the announcement that the next edition of the world's biggest beauty contest would remain in the Americas with Costa Rica revealed as next year's host.

The Central American nation was described as an extraordinary destination by a voiceover that touted the country's natural offerings.

This would mark the first time Costa Rica will be hosting Miss Universe, and a first in Central America since 2023 when El Salvador hosted the win of Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios.

Related: Miss Universe 2026 is Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto; PH's Bea-Millan Windorski is 3rd runner-up

However, this new announcement comes on the heels of an organizational faction that claimed Vietnam would be the host in 2027.

It all traces back to a feud within the Miss Universe Organization between several executives and Thai entrepreneur Nawat Itsaragrisil, who is the leader of MU East in line with a Master Hemisphere Agreement.

Vietnam hosted the pageant in 2008 when Venezuela's Dayana Mendoza was crowned the winner. The following year in the Bahamas, Mendoza crowned compatriot Stefanía Fernández as her successor, marking the only time to date that Miss Universe saw a country claim back-to-back titles.

The Southeast Asian nation's best finish was H'Hen Niê landing in the Top 5 in 2018 when the Philippines' Catriona Gray won in Thailand, which hosted the last Asian edition in 2025.

A statement was posted on the Miss Universe website slamming the announcement involving Costa Rica, indicating that "under the Master Hemisphere Agreement, the right to select the host country for the 76th Pageant belongs to MU East."

Related: Vietnam to host Miss Universe 2027 amid pushback

The agreement supposedly stated alternating selections with MU West, which hosted in 2026.

"The hosting party has principal control over the planning, development, production and execution of the Pageant, including the exclusive right to select the host country," said MU East, which excercised that right last June by choosing Vietnam.

MU East claimed that agreement "remains in full" and "has not been terminated, suspended or set aside," adding that MU West did respond to a formal notice of breach.

As such, MU East plans to seek injunctive relief in court or arbitration to prevent an unplanned organization of Miss Universe 2027. It also asked involved parties to not recognize Costa Rica as the next host.

This statement is not intended to disrupt the Miss Universe International Pageant, undermine any country or discourage future host-country participation," MU East ended. "Its purpose is to inform stakeholders and to ensure that decisions concerning the Pageant are made under proper contractual authority."

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