Miss Universe 2026 is Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto; PH's Bea-Millan Windorski is 3rd runner-up

MANILA, Philippines — History repeats itself in Puerto Rico.

Hometown bet Jennifer Barreto won the diamond edition of Miss Universe, giving Puerto Rico it's sixth winner — its first in two decades since Zuleyka Rivera.

Puerto Rico was the back-to-back host in 2001 and 2002, where their very own Denise Quiñones won the title in 2001. The territory now just has one less crown than Venezuela and three behind runaway leader the United States.

Barreto was crowned with the "Radiance of an Eternal Legacy" — an 18-karat white gold crown and adorned with 3,150 diamonds — by predecessor Fatima Bosch of Mexico.

Completing her court were Melissa Nunez of the Dominican Republic as the first runner-up, Clara Vegas of Venezuela as the second runner-up, the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski as the third runner-up, and New Zealand delegate Georgia Waddington as the fourth runner-up.

This marks back-to-back podium finishes for the Philippines as Ahtisa Manalo last year also finished the third runner-up.

Road to victory

Barreto was a firm favorite in the competition being the hometown bet, and her popularity showed throughout the event.

She eased through the Top 30 and swimsuit round, emerging from the Top 12 portion wearing a glittering evening gown by local designer Luis Antonio that honored the past Puerto Rican winners of Miss Universe.

Winning titles before Rivera and Quiñones were Dayanara Torres, Deborah Carthy-Deu, and Marisol Malaret — all of whom inspired Antonio's customized creation for Barreto.

During the question-and-answer segment, Barreto was asked what is important human value mustn't be lost given the emergence of artificial intelligence or AI.

The Puerto Rican, in Spanish, acknowledged that AI is here to stay and must be used with care, later adding that values are what make us human amid it all.

She then surprised the crowd by answering in English for the final question, "What does the world need most from its leaders right now?," starting with the need for professional and empathetic leaders.

"We live in a world where we often judge and question, but it is in our leaders' hands to stand up for everyone and set the bar," continued Barreto, laying out her aspirations to be a leader herself.

The timer had already rang as Barreto finished her response, "I hope I can create an impact by listening to what communities need...If we adjust strategies to prevent harmful behavior, that's when impact happens."

PH performance

Bea's Miss Universe 2026 journey was marked by multiple representations of the Philippines on and off the stage.

Her national costume prior to coronation night, "Diwa ng Kordilyera," highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the Cordillera region — drawing inspiration from the indigenous traditions of Kalinga and Mountain Province, incorporating traditional patterns, intricate beadwork, and the Banga Salidsid.

The Top 30 contestants wore swimsuits by Filipino fashion designer Rian Fernandez. In the evening gown segment, Bea's white "Pearl of the Orient" gown by another local designer, Anthony Ramirez paid homage to the country's seas and its precious gifts.

Bea wowed the crowed with her own responses in the question-and-answer segment, referecing her background as an environmentalist which she's been practicing even before entering pageantry.

The hunt for a fifth Miss Universe title for the Philippines continues, with the last winner being Catriona Gray back in 2018.

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