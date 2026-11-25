Bea Millan-Windorski dons 'Pearl of the Orient' dress for Miss Universe 2026 evening gown

MANILA, Philippines — Bea Millan-Windorski once again took a piece of the Philippines with her to the Miss Universe 2026 stage, showing the world why the country is known as the Pearl of the Orient.

The Philippine bet at the diamond edition of the world's biggest pageant made it through the competition's first two cuts, ensuring her place in the Top 12 where qualified delegates can strut in evening gowns.

During the preliminary competition, Bea wore a dress dubbed "The Golden Seas of Sulu" by Filipino fashion designer Anthony Ramirez, who drew inspiration from the historic waters of the Sulu Sea and the centuries of maritime trade and cultural exchange that shaped communities in the southern Philippines.

For the main event, however, Bea donned a different Ramirez creation aptly called "Pearl of the Orient," which the beauty queen said on Instagram was a tribute to the Inang Bayan as inspired by the white shores of Cebu.

Rendered in luminous ivory, the gown reflects the beauty of Cebu's white sand beaches, intricately adorned with mother of pearl handpicked from its shores, said Bea. "Each piece was individually crafted into delicate seashells, corals, and pawikan motifs, the latter holding a special place in my heart as a reflection of my advocacy for marine conservation."

She pointed out how thousands iridescent embellishments catch the sunlight's shimmer of the Philippine seas, and sweeping chiffon panel provide movement and fluidity to the gown's silhouette.

The back of the dress bears a sun similar to the one in the Philipping flag, a symbol of independence, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the Filipino people.

"From the white shores of the Visayas to the sun that unites our nation, every detail is a tribute to Inang Bayan. To Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao," Bea ended. "To the seas that connect our islands, and the beauty, heritage, and people that make us Filipino. One nation. Thousands of islands. A beauty that is distinctly Filipino."

On the main stage, a voiceover explained that Bea opted to wear a white dress for three reasons, one of them being oyster shell capiz beads being another reference to the Pearl of the Orient.

Another reason was Bea's mom Toni dreaming she'd win Miss Universe in a white gown, and last was that Bea's favorite Miss Universe winner wore white during her coronation in 2002.

That was the last time Miss Universe was held in Puerto Rico when Russia's Oxana Federova won, although a few months later she was replaced by her runner-up Justine Pasek of Panama.

In another tribute to past pageants, children flocked around the Top 12 candidates wearing sashes like the contestants, handing roses to the beauty queens as they passed by.

Bea later qualified for the Top 5 and question-and-answer segment, putting her in a prime position to bring home the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe title.

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