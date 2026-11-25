FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2026 Top 5 final Q&A
November 25, 2026 | 12:29pm
MANILA, Philippines — From 117, only five remarkable delegates remained on stage of Miss Universe 2026 to give satisfactory answers to one of the contest's most crucial make-or-break round.
Here are the answers of the Top 5 Miss Universe 2026 delegates to the question: "What does the world need most from its leaders right now?"
Philippines - Bea Millan-Windorski
As someone who has been an environmentalist my whole life, I wish that our world leaders would listen to nature and realize that we have much to learn. I volunteered with sea turtles for the past 10 years and what we've often heard of crab mentality or tearing one another down, turtle mentality is the opposite. The strongest sea turtle hatchlings actually stay behind in the nest to help their weaker brothers and sisters out and into the sea. I wish that our world leaders would embrace the same mentality and realize that when one rises, we all rise.
New Zealand - Georgia Waddington
There's a saying that I lived by, 'people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but they will always remember how you made them feel' and that is exactly what a leader must carry. In New Zealand, we have a concept and it is called mana. And what it means is knowing who you are, honoring where you come from and using your inner strength to uplift others. And if I crown Miss Universe, that is exactly what I will do. Thank you very much.
Venezuela - Clara Vegas
Right now, the world needs most from their leaders, empathy. Exactly five months ago, my country, Venezuela, suffered a double earthquake that shut the grounds and our hearts, and it was in this moment that we proved ourselves to be a country and a people of solidarity and good faith. We showed our empathy, we showed our compassion, and we showed up for the people who needed it most. And as your Miss Universe, I promise to lead from the heart and not just from the mind, and to accompany my words with my actions. Thank you.
Dominican Republic - Melissa Nunez
I believe that the world needs from our leaders more accountability. We live in a society where we become responsible for our actions in top positions in different places, in different parts of the world. Our leaders are the representation of a country in different parts and I believe that they should be held accountable for our education, for our empathy in our country, for everything that moves forward – a nation. I believe that it can shape the world, and it can definitely make it better.
Puerto Rico - Jennifer Barreto
I believe the world needs leaders that are proficient and empathetic. We live in a world that we often judge and question, but it is in our leaders’ hands to stand up for themselves and also set the example and the bar. I believe that as an aspirational to be a leader, I hope that I can create a longitudinal impact by listening to the community needs. When we listen to the community needs and we adjust the strategies to prevent harmful behaviors according to the needs, then that’s when the impact happens. Thank you.
RELATED: Bea Millan-Windorski dons 'Pearl of the Orient' dress for Miss Universe 2026 evening gown
BrandSpace Articles
<
>
Philstar