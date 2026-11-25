There's a saying that I lived by, 'people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but they will always remember how you made them feel' and that is exactly what a leader must carry. In New Zealand, we have a concept and it is called mana. And what it means is knowing who you are, honoring where you come from and using your inner strength to uplift others. And if I crown Miss Universe, that is exactly what I will do. Thank you very much.