Bea Millan-Windorski enters Top 5 in Miss Universe 2026
November 25, 2026 | 11:21am
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski is guaranteed of a podium finish at the 75th Miss Universe pageant taking place in Puerto Rico.
Here are the remaining candidates of Miss Universe 2026:
- Philippines - Bea Millan-Windorski
- New Zealand - Georgia Waddington
- Venezuela - Clara Vegas
- Dominican Republic - Melissa Nunez
- Puerto Rico - Jennifer Barreto
It is only a couple of minutes before the fate of Bea will be the same as Catriona Gray, who won the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe crown in the finals held in Bangkok in 2018.
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