Bea Millan-Windorski enters Top 5 in Miss Universe 2026

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski is guaranteed of a podium finish at the 75th Miss Universe pageant taking place in Puerto Rico.

Here are the remaining candidates of Miss Universe 2026:

Philippines - Bea Millan-Windorski

New Zealand - Georgia Waddington

Venezuela - Clara Vegas

Dominican Republic - Melissa Nunez

Puerto Rico - Jennifer Barreto

It is only a couple of minutes before the fate of Bea will be the same as Catriona Gray, who won the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe crown in the finals held in Bangkok in 2018.