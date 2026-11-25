Miss Universe 2026: Bea Millan-Windorski makes Top 12 after swimsuit walk

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski survived the toughest cut in this year's Miss Universe 2026 competition, the only Asian remaining in the Top 12.

The Top 30 candidates strutted on the stage in their swimsuit attires provided by Filipino designer Rian Fernandez before the Top 12 cut was announced.

Bea was again emotional after the Philippines was called into the next round. A graphic indicated that the beauty queen is a History and International Relations graduate, strategic communications consultant, and has lived in three continents.

Here are the Top 12 of Miss Universe 2026:

Chile - Dominga Lopez

Dominican Republic - Melissa Nunez

United States - Justus Kelley

New Zealand - Georgia Waddington

Cuba - Mia Dio

Puerto Rico - Jennifer Barreto

Philippines - Bea Millan-Windorski

Colombia - Maria Alejandra Lopez

Nicaragua - Jasmine Blandford

Venezuela - Clara Vegas

Democratic Republic of the Congo - Jessi Kalambayi

France - Garance Authie

A final cut of five beauty queens will fill up the podium, but only after completing the evening gown portion and question-and-answer round.

Bea is still in the running to becoming the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe after Catriona Gray's successful campaign in Bangkok in 2018.

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