Miss Universe 2026: Bea Millan-Windorski into Top 30 after semifinal cut

Bea Millan-Windorski celebrates making it into the Top 30 of Miss Universe 2026

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski is safely through the semifinal round of Miss Universe 2026 after making the Top 30.

This year's pageant held in Puerto Rico saw 117 delegates trimmed to 30, and those selected move on to the swimsuit competition.

Bea was announced in the latter half of qualified semifinalists. The other delegates from Asia in the Top 30 were India's Kaziah Mejo and Israel's Danielle Yablonka.

Half-Filipino Angela Aumonier of Great Britain, meanwhile, didn't make the next round.

The Philippine bet was visibly emotional upon being called as a semifinalist, and in a video presentation Bea noted how big a pageant nation the Philippines is.

She credited the country's fascination with pageantry to the American colonization, a time where beauty pageants were among the few sanctioned ways Filipinos could express a unified, national identity.

Bea also shared her history with ballet up to a pre-professional level as inspired by her mom Toni, quipping that it helps her today in her pasarela or pageant walks.

Here are the Top 30 of Miss Universe 2026:

New Zealand - Georgia Waddington

Chile - Dominga Lopez

Brazil - Marcella Kozinski

India - Kaziah Mejo

Netherlands - Melissa Bottema

Turks and Caicos Islands - Selena Grant

Peru - Luren Marquez

Cuba - Mia Dio

Serbia - Nikolina Vujcic

Dominican Republic - Melissa Nunez

Curacao - Bianty Gomperts

United States - Justus Kelley

Israel - Danielle Yablonka

Ecuador - Dalia Bucaram (People's Choice winner)

Puerto Rico - Jennifer Barreto

Tanzania - Elizabeth Makune

Mexico - Maria Vargas

Guinea - Justine Kamara

Colombia - Maria Alejandra Lopez

Ukraine - Anna Nikonova

Panama - Gabriela Gonzalez

Costa Rica - Mariale Acosta

Uganda - Mitchelle Daka

Philippines - Bea Millan-Windorski

France - Garance Authie

Ethiopia - Bruk Belete

Belgium - Olga Lombardo

Venezuela - Clara Vegas

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Nicaragua - Jasmine Blandford

These ladies will further be trimmed down to the Top 12, who will compete in the evening gown competition.

A final cut of five beauty queens will fill up the podium, but only after completing the question-and-answer round.

Bea's claim on the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown is still alive with her inclusion in the Top 30. The country's last title was won by Catriona Gray in 2018.

RELATED: Miss Universe 2026: Meet the 116 candidates, including PH's Bea Millan-Windorski