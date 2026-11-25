Miss Universe 2026: Bea Millan-Windorski into Top 30 after semifinal cut
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski is safely through the semifinal round of Miss Universe 2026 after making the Top 30.
This year's pageant held in Puerto Rico saw 117 delegates trimmed to 30, and those selected move on to the swimsuit competition.
Bea was announced in the latter half of qualified semifinalists. The other delegates from Asia in the Top 30 were India's Kaziah Mejo and Israel's Danielle Yablonka.
Half-Filipino Angela Aumonier of Great Britain, meanwhile, didn't make the next round.
The Philippine bet was visibly emotional upon being called as a semifinalist, and in a video presentation Bea noted how big a pageant nation the Philippines is.
She credited the country's fascination with pageantry to the American colonization, a time where beauty pageants were among the few sanctioned ways Filipinos could express a unified, national identity.
Bea also shared her history with ballet up to a pre-professional level as inspired by her mom Toni, quipping that it helps her today in her pasarela or pageant walks.
Here are the Top 30 of Miss Universe 2026:
- New Zealand - Georgia Waddington
- Chile - Dominga Lopez
- Brazil - Marcella Kozinski
- India - Kaziah Mejo
- Netherlands - Melissa Bottema
- Turks and Caicos Islands - Selena Grant
- Peru - Luren Marquez
- Cuba - Mia Dio
- Serbia - Nikolina Vujcic
- Dominican Republic - Melissa Nunez
- Curacao - Bianty Gomperts
- United States - Justus Kelley
- Israel - Danielle Yablonka
- Ecuador - Dalia Bucaram (People's Choice winner)
- Puerto Rico - Jennifer Barreto
- Tanzania - Elizabeth Makune
- Mexico - Maria Vargas
- Guinea - Justine Kamara
- Colombia - Maria Alejandra Lopez
- Ukraine - Anna Nikonova
- Panama - Gabriela Gonzalez
- Costa Rica - Mariale Acosta
- Uganda - Mitchelle Daka
- Philippines - Bea Millan-Windorski
- France - Garance Authie
- Ethiopia - Bruk Belete
- Belgium - Olga Lombardo
- Venezuela - Clara Vegas
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Nicaragua - Jasmine Blandford
These ladies will further be trimmed down to the Top 12, who will compete in the evening gown competition.
A final cut of five beauty queens will fill up the podium, but only after completing the question-and-answer round.
Bea's claim on the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown is still alive with her inclusion in the Top 30. The country's last title was won by Catriona Gray in 2018.
RELATED: Miss Universe 2026: Meet the 116 candidates, including PH's Bea Millan-Windorski