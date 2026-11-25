LIVE Coverage: Miss Universe 2026

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2026 will be held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 24 (November 25, Philippine time).

The 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant will see candidates from around the world vie for the crown.

The Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski will aim to bring home the country's fifth Miss Universe crown, following the victories of Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

Follow this page for live updates on the competition (Can't view this page? Click here).