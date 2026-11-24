Philippines has a shot at 5th Miss Universe crown, pageant analyst says

Miss Universe 2026 top contenders (from left) Clara Vegas of Venezuela, Bea Millan-Windorski of the Philippines, and Jennifer Barreto of host country Puerto Rico. The 75th Miss Universe takes place in San Juan, Puerto Rico on November 25, 2026 (Manila time).

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski delivered one of the most impressive preliminary performances in recent years.

Bea's iconic Cordillera-inspired National Costume was widely praised for its authenticity and beautiful execution.

Philstar.com asked pageant analyst Norman Tinio for his thoughts on Bea's preliminary performances.

He gave the San Juan, La Union beauty outstanding scores: 9.7 for Swimsuit and 9.8 for Evening Gown.

"Her Cordillera-inspired national costume is like a breath of fresh air, moving away from the big and theatrical garbs of years past. It is authentic and fashionably executed according to cultural practice," he added.

Top 20 candidates after the preliminary competition:

1. Philippines

2. Venezuela

3. Chile

4. Colombia

5. Puerto Rico

6. DR Congo

7. New Zealand

8. France

9. Brazil

10. India

11. Dominican Republic

12. Netherlands

13. Ecuador

14. Ethiopia

15. Peru

16. Costa Rica

17. Nicaragua

18. USA

19. Spain

20. Myanmar

Tinio believes that Bea is the "woman to beat" in this edition.

"At this point, I'd say she's the one to beat! Regardless of what netizens say about her swimsuit walk and exposure being a tad too quick, I'd say that she aced both rounds," he said.

Fifth crown within reach?

Time and again, the question of whether the Philippines can secure its fifth Miss Universe crown has come up, especially with Bea being considered one of the strongest candidates the country has sent since Catriona Gray in 2018.

Tinio remarked, "Without any kind of 'manipulation from the judging panel,' she should have this in the bag. Just let her breeze through the Top 3, and she has the crown right pat on her head."

Filipino pageant fans are excited to see if the stars will align tomorrow in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as the San Juan, La Union beauty queen vies for the country's fifth Miss Universe crown.

Tinio is a permanent fixture in Philippine pageantry. He has a widely followed pageant vlog.

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