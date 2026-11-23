East vs West: Schism within Miss Universe 2026

Miss Universe 2026 is set to take place in Puerto Rico

MANILA, Philippines – For so many decades, there was no segregation between the territories that competed in the Miss Universe competition. As the title suggested, everything was under one global village. Nations registered to a single organization.

But in 2026, there existed a Miss Universe East and a Miss Universe West.

Miss Universe East is associated with Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, who is also linked to Miss Grand International. Miss Universe West is linked to chief executive officer Ronald Day and Mexican businessman Raul Rocha.

The clash stems from September 2025 over territorial operations and regional franchise agreements.

The most discouraging result of this faction was the schism that resulted. It disallowed six Asian countries to join this year’s pageant. These were Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Laos, and Singapore.

The disallowance not only stifled dreams, but moreso, put to naught the efforts behind the national selections administered by these countries. Plus, revenue-wise, the organization lost potential earnings from these vote-rich countries, not to mention social media traction.

What makes these Miss Universe dreams more painful is that some, if not most, were nurtured from very young ages. While it can be argued that these dreams can be pursued another time (as the age ceiling has been lifted), the momentum can never be regained.

Once it’s gone, it would take that many years to re-ignite it.

These factions have created one big mess. A mess that would, most probably, result in a lot of legal actions after the 75th edition, if it hasn’t already.

I wonder if these factions would still continue in the 76th edition next year, especially because the next venue of the competition is reportedly Vietnam. Stay tuned!

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