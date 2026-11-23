Bea Millan-Windorski dazzles in Sulu Sea gown in Miss Universe 2026 prelims

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski showcased the cultural heritage and marine biodiversity of Mindanao through her preliminary evening gown at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico on Monday.

Designed by Filipino fashion designer Anthony Ramirez, “The Golden Seas of Sulu” draws inspiration from the historic waters of the Sulu Sea and the centuries of maritime trade and cultural exchange that shaped communities in the southern Philippines.

In a social media post, Bea explained that she wanted to highlight a different side of the country through her evening gown, celebrating Mindanao's rich cultural traditions and marine ecosystems.

The gown features intricate gold and deep blue beadwork, with its embellishments carrying cultural and environmental symbolism.

According to the beauty queen, the radiating gold details pay tribute to Mindanao's longstanding gold craftsmanship, while the shimmering blue accents represent the waters surrounding the southern islands, which are home to some of the country's richest marine ecosystems.

“Every detail is an interpretation of the sea, from the way the beadwork catches the light to the fluid movement of the silhouette, reminiscent of the currents beneath the surface,” she shared.

Beyond its visual elements, Bea said the creation was intended to recognize the generations of Filipino artisans and communities whose livelihoods and traditions are closely connected to the sea.

“More than its beauty, I wanted this gown to honor the generations of artistry, the communities whose lives are connected to these waters, and the marine life we have a responsibility to protect,” she said.

She described the ensemble as a tribute to the cultural and natural treasures of the southern Philippines.

The preliminary competition is one of the major stages of Miss Universe, where candidates showcase their evening gowns and swimwear as they compete for places in the semifinals.

The 75th Miss Universe pageant, also known as its Diamond Edition, is being held in Puerto Rico. The coronation night will stream live on iWant and ABS-CBN Entertainment channel on November 25 beginning 8 a.m.

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