Rian Fernandez brings Filipino design to Miss Universe 2026

Bea Millan-Windorski during the Miss Universe 2026 preliminary competition held in Puerto Rico on November 23, 2026 (Manila time).

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fashion designer Rian Fernandez brought his creations to the international stage after his label, Rian Fernandez Atelier, was named the official swimsuit partner of the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.

Fernandez announced the milestone on social media, expressing his pride in being part of the pageant's Diamond Edition, which celebrates 75 years of beauty, legacy and excellence.

“A proud milestone! RIAN FERNANDEZ ATELIER is honored to be the Official Swimsuit Partner of the DIAMOND EDITION — 75th Miss Universe in Puerto Rico!” he wrote.

The Filipino designer's work was featured during the swimsuit competition, where Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski took to the stage wearing one of the creations.

As Bea walked the runway, the pageant host introduced the Philippine representative by highlighting her environmental advocacy and professional background.

“Philippines is passionate about environment preservation. This 24-year-old currently works as model, writer and consultant for climate and social impact organizations,” the host said.

Fernandez also celebrated the opportunity to be part of the international pageant's milestone edition, adding, “Celebrating 75 years of beauty, legacy, and excellence. See you on the global stage!”

The Filipino designer had previously worked with R'Bonney Gabriel's winning gown in Miss Universe 2022. He also worked with other Miss Universe bets Miss Universe Cambodia 2022 Manita Hang and the winning gown of Opal Suchata when she won Miss Universe Thailand in 2024.

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