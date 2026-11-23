Miss Universe 2026: Bea Millan-Windorski pays tribute to Jose Rizal

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski paid tribute to national hero Dr. Jose Rizal through her outfit ahead of the preliminary competition of the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.

In a social media post, the beauty queen introduced her look titled “JOSÉ — The Power of the Pen,” featuring a creation by Filipino designer Anthony Ramirez.

The ensemble draws inspiration from Rizal’s iconic black-and-white tailoring, with a quill incorporated into the design to represent the power of words in challenging injustice and inspiring change.

According to the Miss Universe Philippines organization, the quill was crafted using custom Abel fabric, highlighting a traditional Filipino textile in the tribute to the national hero.

“JOSÉ — The Power of the Pen,” the organization wrote in its post, describing the outfit as a celebration of Rizal’s legacy and the influence of his writings.

The preliminary competition is one of the key stages of the international pageant, where candidates showcase their evening gowns and swimwear as they vie for a place in the semifinals.

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