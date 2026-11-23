Parade of art and design: Miss Universe 2026 national costume standouts

Top picks from the Miss Universe national costume show (from left): Bea Millan-Windorski in her Anthony Ramirez Cordillera-inspired creation, Sayuki Ito channels Japan's Kabuki theater, and Maria Guadalupe Vargas Naranjo, who was a vision in pink with her flamingo costume.

MANILA, Philippines – All 116 international delegates of Miss Universe 2026 paraded before spectators on Sunday in their national costumes. It was a spectacular parade of art and design.

Some delegate went for the traditional outfits. Others went for inspirations from folklore, mythology, or religion. And a few chose to show the colors of their flag. A handful went for nature and avian creatures.

While the creations were fabulous, we picked out our favorites.

These were:

Japan

Sayuki Ito is magnificent as a dancing lion going through the motions in the Kabuki theater discipline.

Philippines

Bea Millan Windorski is a maiden from the Cordilleras, gliding to the Salidsid, with the tiered palayok perfectly balanced on her head.

Myanmar

May Grace Parry presents the hair of Burmese women in style!

Chile

Dominga Lopez is a platinum seagull celebrating her country’s music traditions.

USA

Justus Kelley is a walking "herstory" of achievements by women before her.

China

Shiqi Wang is resplendent as a warrior princess in crimson!

Uganda

Mitchelle Daka is the Pearl of Africa!

Czech Republic

Dominika Viktorie Katouckova cuts a beautiful figure of the Infant Jesus of Prague.

Puerto Rico

Jennifer Barreto is welcomed by her compatriots as the colorful sleeping plant.

Denmark

Fie Rose Lindegaard is a beautiful swan!

Norway

Abelone Smedsrud presents the troll in a different light!

Dominican Republic

Melissa Nuñez is a colorful encapsulation of her country’s legacy and history.

Nicaragua

Jasmine Blandford flies with the doves as Lady of Peace!

El Salvador

Sofia Cordova wears the history of early Colon quite remarkably.

Mexico

Maria Guadalupe Vargas Naranjo is a vision in pink, depicting the flamingos in the wetlands.

France

Garance Authie is a mighty rooster in the colors of her flag!

Korea

Yurim Kim looks regal in her hanbok and headdress ensemble.

Guinea

Justine Kamara is an ingenuous depiction of a mask!

Iraq

Samantha Slewa brings back to life the beauty of ancient Mesopotamia!

Cuba

Mia Dio fights for the rights of women in immaculate white!

Haiti

Tatenda Rameau dazzles as an hibiscus in full bloom!

Catch the exciting Miss Universe 2026 finale from the Coliseo Puerto Rico on November 24 (November 25, 8 a.m. Manila time). Stay tuned!

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