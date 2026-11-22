Bea Millan-Windorski showcases Cordillera heritage in Miss Universe 2026 national costume

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Philippines Bea Millan-Windorski highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the Cordillera region at the Miss Universe 2026 national costume competition in Puerto Rico.

Dubbed “Diwa ng Kordilyera,” the ensemble draws inspiration from the indigenous traditions of Kalinga and Mountain Province, incorporating traditional patterns, intricate beadwork and the Banga Salidsid.

Millan-Windorski shared that the costume was designed not only to showcase Filipino craftsmanship but also to honor the strength of Cordilleran women and promote an advocacy close to her heart: protecting water resources and ensuring access to clean and reliable water for all communities.

“Proud to share a piece of our heritage with the world,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“More than its craftsmanship, this look honors the strength of Cordilleran women and carries a message close to my heart: the importance of protecting our water resources and ensuring access to clean, reliable water for every community,” she added.

The beauty queen described her ensemble as a representation of the Filipino people’s identity, heritage and advocacy, which she hopes to bring to the international stage throughout her Miss Universe journey.

“This is a story of our people, our heritage, and an advocacy I hope to bring with me wherever this journey takes me,” she said.

The national costume was created by designer Anthony Ramirez.

“A heritage worth carrying, a story worth sharing,” Millan-Windorski wrote.

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