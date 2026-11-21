Sparkle confirms Michelle Dee withdrawal from 2nd MGI All Stars

In this photo uploaded on Facebook on Nov. 19, 2026 shows Michelle Marquez Dee at the hospital for emergency appendectomy.

MANILA, Philippines — Michelle Marquez Dee will indeed no longer participate in the upcoming second Miss Grand International (MGI) All Stars competition, her agency Sparkle GMA Artist Center confirmed.

MGI All Stars is a competition open to past beauty queens and numerous national titleholders. The inaugural edition was held last May when Colombia's Vanessa Pulgarin was named the winner.

Organizers for the contest earlier this week shared an update that Michelle had withdrawn. While the beauty queen herself did not address the issue, she did share having undergone an emergency appendectomy which requires a strict recovery timeline.

Sparkle then released a statement on November 21, Saturday, confirming that the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 titleholder will take no further part in the special pageant.

The agency cited Michelle's recent surgery and the decision to put her health first after discussions with her doctors, family, and within the label itself.

"Michelle worked tirelessly to prepare for this competition and remained committed to representing the Philippines. This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one," Sparkle said, thanking all who showed support for the beauty queen.

The statement ended with the agency reiterating its support for Michelle and the hopes of a swift recovery.

Michelle's latest social media update following the news of her emergency appendectomy was a restful vacation in Siargao while sporting black-colored hair, having been blonde recently.

"Some much needed sunshine after a pretty rough few weeks. Taking things one day at a time and enjoying the little things again. New chapter, new hair, new perspective," said the beauty queen. "And a few new scars and a lot of bloat to go with it. Wearing them proudly because I guess I've earned my stripes."

In the comments section, Michelle shared how much needed the rest was and not recalling "the last time I felt this grounded by the sea."

The Philippines will still be represented by Alexie Mae Brooks and Anne Patricia Lorenzo Diaz at the second MGI All Stars culminating on December 12.

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