Heart Evangelista named Fashion Icon of the Year by Harper’s Bazaar Thailand

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista added another international recognition to her growing list of achievements after being named Fashion Icon of the Year at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2026 in Thailand.

The Filipino actress and fashion personality received the award on November 18 in Bangkok, joining women recognized for their contributions and accomplishments in their respective fields.

Despite her packed schedule, Heart personally attended the ceremony, making a quick trip to Thailand to accept the honor before returning to the Philippines for another commitment.

In her acceptance speech, Heart expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing it as a particularly meaningful milestone in her international career.

"To be here, if you only knew, Harper's Bazaar knows, we cross the ocean for moments like this. I am so grateful," she said.

"This is actually my very first award in Thailand. And for me, that's unimaginable. I am just so grateful and in awe to be here with all of you," she added.

Heart also used the occasion to encourage women, particularly those struggling with self-doubt, to embrace their individuality and pursue their dreams.

Recalling her younger years, she admitted that she was not always the typical popular girl and often felt like an outsider.

"Growing up, I actually was not the typical cool girl. I feel like I was a loner. I wanted myself to love me because I knew I was worth it and I had dreams to chase," she said.

She also reflected on how social media can help people inspire others by sharing their experiences and stories.

"If by chance you can share that with the given platform, social media, that we have today and they can be infectious and inspirational then, why not?!" she said.

"It is the niche, or it is the small groups of people that felt they didn't belong. To feel this today, to be appreciated, Harper's Bazaar, khop khun kha, thank you so so much. You know what I mean," she added.

A video reel shared on social media documented Heart's whirlwind visit to Bangkok, where she managed to attend photoshoots and the awards ceremony within approximately five hours.

"Welcome to Bangkok! That's it, I accepted it, right? My God, we're rushing, we're only here for like freakin' five hours. We landed in Bangkok because we just wanted to work," she said in the video.

Heart explained that she had to squeeze in several work commitments before heading to the ceremony and eventually returning to the Philippines.

"Harper's Bazaar Thailand for Fashion Icon of the Year, gonna accept that, but before that, we have so much to do photoshoot. And at 5 o'clock, I'm gonna have to run by myself and go straight to my film with John (Prats). Time starts now," she said.

The reel ended with Heart joking, "My car has reached its destination," as she wrapped up her brief but eventful trip.

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