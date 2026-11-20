Miss Universe 2026: Meet the 116 candidates, including PH's Bea Millan-Windorski

"The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy" will be crowned on the 75th Miss Universe titleholder

MANILA, Philippines — A crown of over 3,000 diamonds awaits one of 116 candidates competing at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.

The coronation will take place on November 24 (morning of the 25th in the Philippines) in the territory's capital San Juan where the winner will succeed Fatima Bosch of Mexico.

Organizers confirmed the final count of participating delegates last November 16, a few days before the preliminary events begin, after the final batch of qualified contestants flew in.

Other competitors such as the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski have been in Puerto Rico as early as November 8, enjoying what the host has to offer and beginning preparations for the big night.

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Several countries were unable to send representatives while others were unable to fly due to travel restrictions as Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States.

Affected by the latter are Angola, the Republic of the Congo, Nepal, South Sudan, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Delegates from Austria, Bulgaria, Malawi, the Maldives, Morocco, Niger, North Macedonia, and Turkey withdrew for other reasons.

A notable blanket withdrawal was that of franchises owned by Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, who's been feuding lately with other Miss Universe executives, impacting representation for Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Laos.

Meet the 116 Delegates

Albania - Jogersa Beqiri, 25

Argentina - Daiana Pereyra, 28

Armenia - Arena Zeynalian, 33

Aruba - Elizabeth Johnson, 24

Australia - Caitlin Worthington, 29

The Bahamas - Shwandra Henfield, 24

Bangladesh - Samira Khan Mahi, 29

Belarus - Aliya Karotkaya, 22

Belgium - Olga Lombardo, 23

Belize - Caleigh-Rose West, 24

Bolivia - Valeria Mena, 24

Bonaire - Carolina Porras, 25

Botswana - Dabilo Moses, 26

Brazil - Marcella Kozinski, 26

British Virgin Islands - Orealia Thomas, 42

Cambodia - Rthna Than, 19

Cameroon - Audrey Black, 30

Canada - Aslihan Morali, 30

Cape Verde - Armandina Cunha, 27

Cayman Islands - Juliana Myers, 21

Chile - Dominga Lopez, 25

China - Shiqi Wang, 25

Colombia - Maria Alejandra Lopez, 32

Costa Rica - Mariale Acosta, 25

Croatia - Antea Mrsic, 25

Cuba - Mia Dio, 25

Curacao - Bianty Gomperts, 28

Czech Republic - Dominika Kotouckova, 25

Democratic Republic of the Congo - Jessi Kalambayi, 28

Denmark - Fie Rose Lindegaard, 27

Dominican Republic - Melissa Nunez, 29

Ecuador - Dalia Bucaram, 21

Egypt - Sonia Gergis, 32

El Salvador - Sofia Cordova, 27

Equatorial Guinea - Isabel Mbomio, 24

Estonia - Emili Denneng, 21

Ethiopia - Bruk Belete, 24

Finland - Veera Gronlund, 30

France - Garance Authie, 22

Germany - Celina Weil, 25

Ghana - Belvy Ofori, 33

Great Britain - Angela Aumonier, 25

Greece - Olivia Vasilopoulos, 25

Guadeloupe - Chloe Deher, 31

Guatemala - Adelina Castillo, 30

Guinea - Justine Kamara, 29

Guyana - Angel Bhathal, 40

Haiti - Tatenda Rameau, 28

Honduras - Luisa Pineda, 26

Hong Kong - Jennifer Zhou, 27

Hungary - Kamilla Kiss, 25

Iceland - Sigridur Hrafnkelsdottir, 27

India - Kaziah Mejo, 19

Iraq - Samantha Slewa, 29

Ireland - Aideen Howard, 22

Israel - Danielle Yablonka, 25

Italy - Giada Folcia, 37

Jamaica - Celene Hall, 25

Japan - Sayuki Ito, 27

Jordan - Destiny Anbar, 30

Kazakhstan - Alina Ekaterinecheva, 22

Kenya - Jean Ojiro, 27

Kosovo - Evisa Pacolli, 21

Kyrgyzstan - Medina Ermekova, 18

Latvia - Lasma Kuhtarska, 31

Lebanon - Perla Harb, 23

Lithuania - Olga Bykadorova, 32

Macau - Xuhe Hou, 24

Malta - Francesca Mercieca, 30

Martinique - Larissa Segarel, 29

Mayotte - Maeva Toumbou Dani, 33

Mexio - Maria Vargas, 28

Moldova - Dorina Darii, 32

Mongolia - Namuunaa Otgonbaatar, 30

Montenegro - Aleksandra Ivezaj, 22

Myanmar - May Grace Perry, 31

Namibia - Charene Labuschagne, 28

Netherlands - Melissa Bottema, 26

New Zealand - Georgia Waddington, 25

Nicaragua - Jasmine Blandford, 28

Nigeria - Danielle Adewusi, 29

Norway - Abelone Smedsrud, 29

Pakistan - Misbah Arshad, 29

Panama - Gabriela Gonzalez, 20

Paraguay - Gretha Matiauda, 26

Peru - Luren Marquez, 27

Philippines - Bea Millan-Windorski, 24

Poland - Vivica Lewandowski, 21

Portugal - Isabela Santos, 26

Puerto Rico - Jennifer Barreto, 27

Reunion - Abigaelle Tailamee, 20

Romania - Sabina Parmac, 21

Russia - Alexandra Stashkevich, 21

Saint Lucia - Bernella Velinor, 24

Saint Martin - Elle Duncan, 32

Serbia - Nikolina Vujcic, 24

Sierra Leone - Katti Fofanah, 22

Slovakia - Anna Lickova, 25

South Africa - Bajabulise Thela, 23

South Korea - Yurim Kim, 35

Spain - Susana Medina, 28

Sri Lanka - Nimhara Sasindi, 25

Suriname - Maruschka Sahiboe, 34

Sweden - Josefin Strand, 27

Switzerland - Itiya Dube, 27

Tanzania - Elizabeth Makune, 30

Trinidad and Tobago - Vinita Manoo, 36

Tunisia - Sarrah Brahmi, 33

Turks and Caicos Islands - Selena Grant, 25

Uganda - Mitchelle Daka, 30

Ukraine - Anna Nikonova, 23

United States - Justus Kelley, 31

United States Virgin Islands - Jenna-Monet Queeley, 29

Uruguay - Lucia Pineyro, 33

Uzbekistan - Ziedakhon Sharipova, 34

Venezuela - Clara Vegas, 24

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