MGI All Stars announces Michelle Dee's withdrawal amid surgery recovery

MANILA, Philippines — It appears the Philippines will only have two representatives at the second Miss Grand International (MGI) All Stars contest after organizers announced the withdrawal of Michelle Marquez Dee.

MGI All Stars is a competition open to past beauty queens and numerous national titleholders. The inaugural edition was held last May when Colombia's Vanessa Pulgarin was named the winner.

Michelle was due to compete alongside Alexie Mae Brooks and Anne Patricia Lorenzo Diaz but a recent update has indicated the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 titleholder will no longer take part in the competition.

A social card posted on MGI All Stars' social media platforms showed Michelle and Alexie among the current Top 5 social media leaders for an exclusive dinner with the pageant's owner, Nawat Itsaragrisil.

A notice at the end, however, says that "Michelle Dee from the Philippines has withdrawn" but her place in voting activity will remain until winners are announced.

"This allows Filipino supporters to continue showing their support and sending her encouragement throughout the campaign," said MGI All Stars.

Emergency surgery

While Michelle has not addressed the withdrawal, she posted a health update on her Instagram account revealing that she went through an emergency appendectomy.

The beauty queen shared that she had been feeling something wrong as November approached. On November 9, she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing sharp stabbing pain in the lower right side of her abdomen.

The emergency appendectomy results in three incisions to her abdomen, "A major surgery I definitely wasn’t expecting. It was simply an impossible situation that was inevitably going to happen."

Michelle was advised by her medical team to follow a strict recovery timeline. That includes no prolonged strenuous abdominal activities, heavy exertion, or pushing her body beyond safety limits.

"Rushing this particular recovery (as I've done in the past) could lead to long term complications which I cannot afford," she said. Notifications and updates about my condition were immediately relayed to anyone who needed to be informed as well. Kilala niyo naman ako. Dapat buo, hindi kalahati ang mga laban sa buhay."

The beauty queen expressed gratitude for family, friends, and fans.

"The smallest gestures have meant the world to me. All in God’s time. Always in all ways," Michelle ended.

The second MGI All Stars happening on December 12 in Thailand would have marked Michelle's return to pageantry after competing in Miss Universe 2023, where she finished in the Top 10.

RELATED: Megan Young joins Gloria Diaz as 2nd MGI All Stars judge