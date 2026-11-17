Heart Evangelista partners with Indonesian bag brand

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista has expanded her international fashion ventures through her partnership with Indonesian handbag and leather goods brand Vone World.

The actress, artist and entrepreneur recently attended the grand opening of Vone World's physical store in Indonesia, where fans and shoppers gathered to meet her and take photos.

Vone World is known for its “accessible luxury” concept, offering handbags and leather goods at more affordable price points.

Heart's appearance at the store opening highlighted her growing presence in the Indonesian market, where she has continued to build a following through her fashion activities and brand partnerships.

Apart from her work with international labels, Heart has also been developing her own creative ventures, including her jewelry business. She regularly wears her designs at fashion events and international fashion weeks, where her creations have drawn attention from the fashion community.

Her influence in the global fashion industry is also reflected in the media value she generates for luxury brands. At Paris Fashion Week 2026, her Media Impact Value (MIV) reached $23.5 million, while her Earned Media Value (EMV) stood at $11.2 million.

MIV and EMV are industry measurements used to assess the publicity and exposure generated by personalities and brands across media platforms.

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