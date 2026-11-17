Miss Universe washes hands of 'regrettable' Puerto Rico swimsuit show

Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski struts the makeshift runway of the Beauty and the Beach event in San Juan, Puerto Rico last November 13, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The Puerto Rico franchisee of Miss Universe is taking accountability for a recent tumultuous swimsuit show where several Miss Universe 2026 candidates stumbled and tripped.

Pre-pageant activities are underway for the world's biggest beauty pageant, which is marking its 75th edition this November in Puerto Rico, leading up to coronation night on November 24 (November 25 in the Philippines).

One of these activities was "Beauty at the Beach," held last Friday, November 13, at a San Juan hotel, where 80 delegates strutted down a makeshift runway in swimsuits.

The said runway was a long carpet on pavement and sand, and the uneasy ground caused several of the contestants to lost their steps — a safety concern given the main activities are in a week's time.

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) released a statement clarifying that it did not organize, produce or manage "Beauty at the Beach," acknowledging that such events are held to promote tourism and economic activity in the host country.

MUO said it authorizes independent producers, private companies and sponsors to hold such events using the Miss Universe name, expecting them to "uphold the Organization's highest standards of professionalism, quality, and excellence."

It noted that "Beauty at the Beach" was produced by Dominican businesswoman Magali Febles and her company, The Crown Production LLC.

"MUO entrusted the independent producer with the responsibility of delivering an event that would reflect the highest standards of professionalism, excellence, and quality associated with the Miss Universe brand," it said. Regrettably, the event did not meet the standards of excellence and professionalism that MUO expects from any event associated with its name."

The organization placed responsibility for the event on Febles and her team, stating that "certain situations that arose during the event were beyond MUO's control, and the decisions that led to those circumstances were made independently, without the involvement or approval of MUO."

It reiterated that it had no involvement in the event's operation or execution and therefore bore no responsibility for the decisions, arrangements or circumstances surrounding it.

MUO ended its statement by reaffirming its commitment to Miss Universe's values, integrity and standards of excellence.

"We deeply regret that this event did not reflect the experience and level of professionalism that our delegates, National Directors, partners, and supporters rightfully expect from the Miss Universe name," it said.

Apology, accountability

Febles later released her own statement apologizing for what had occurred during "Beauty and the Beach."

"I send hugs and admiration to all who stumbled while walking. I sincerely regret what you experienced and understand the concerns," the entreprenuer said in Spanish. "I know how much work goes into each runway appearance. Know that I saw the serenity in which you resumed your steps... I felt proud of you."

She pointed out the event was made with "great enthusiasm and affect" where delegates could feel the crowd's cheers, fans calling out their names, and the welcome Puerto Rico had for them.

Febles noted that the carpets placed on the sand did meet stability and safety requirements, adding she would review the areas where candidates tripped.

The businesswoman again extended gratitude to the contestants for their elegance, joy, and personality and wished they exude the same power on the Miss Universe stage.

"You still have beautiful moments to experience in this competition, and here in Puerto Rico, we will continue to applaud you," Febles.

Her statement ended with an apology for the other "Beauty and the Beach" attendees, thanking them for "making people far from homes feel a little closer to home."

The main Miss Universe competition will begin with the National Costume Show on November 22 and the Preliminaries (Swimsuit and Evening Gown) on November 23, both in the morning Philippine time.

Bea Millan-Windorski is vying to succeed Mexico's Fatima Bosch and become the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe titleholder.

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