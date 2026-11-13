Miss Universe unveils white gold, 3,000-diamond crown for 75th edition

"The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy" will be crowned on the 75th Miss Universe titleholder

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) unveiled a new crown laden with diamonds, aptly enough to rest on the head of 75th winner of the world's biggest pageant.

Several delegates for the 2026 edition of the contest including the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski gathered in San Juan, Puerto Rico to witness the presentation of the new Miss Universe crown dubbed "The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy."

Created by jewelry designer George Wittels and Parisian fine jewelry house Maison d'OR, the crown is made from 18-karat white gold and adorned with 3,150 diamonds.

MUO said the crown's design "pays tribute to the women who have shaped Miss Universe throughout its history while reflecting the pageant's evolution over the past seven and a half decades."

Gems in the back form the number "75" while three primary diamonds represent the pageant's past, present and future:

Left diamond is in honor of women who've "broken barriers, paved the way for others, and helped shape the pageant’s legacy"

Right diamond is in honor of women who "continue to inspire others and make a meaningful difference in their communities today"

Centerpiece directly beneath MUO's star is for "the future and the generations of women who will carry the Miss Universe legacy forward"

The organization's chief executive officer Ronald Day called the new crown in a statement a tribute to the pageant's history, as well as a celebration of the women "who've worn the title, their stories, their impact around the world, and the future generations who will continue that legacy."

"The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy" was unveiled surrounded by 18 previous Miss Universe crowns and other memorabilia from previous pageants.

An exhibition to view the new crown will remain free of charge as part of the diamond edition celebrations.

The crown will be bestowed upon the new titleholder this November 24 (the 25th in the Philippines). Millan-Windorski is hoping to be the fifth winner from the Philippines.

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