Where to watch Miss Universe 2026

Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski poses on the red carpet of The New Nocturnals Ball 2026 in Makati on October 29, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pageant fans can watch the 75th Miss Universe competition live on November 25, as the Philippines' representative, Bea Millan-Windorski, vies for the country's fifth crown.

The coronation night will take place on November 24 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but the time difference means Filipino viewers will catch the highly anticipated event on Wednesday morning, November 25.

The official Miss Universe 2026 livestream in the Philippines will be available for free on iWant at 8 a.m. (Philippine time).

In an announcement on social media, iWant confirmed that it will serve as the pageant's exclusive livestream partner in the country, allowing viewers to watch the competition on their mobile phones and connected TVs.

Filipino viewers can download the iWant app and register for an account to access the livestream. The free streaming offer is available to viewers in the Philippines.

The announcement gives local pageant enthusiasts an online option to follow the competition and support Millan-Windorski as she represents the country on the international stage.

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