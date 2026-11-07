Vietnam wins Miss Globe 2026 crown; Philippines in Top 11

Miss Globe 2026 Nguyen Thu Thao of Vietnam (center) poses with her court of four runners-up, Suttida Aiapdu of Thailand, Mariia Zheliaskova of Ukraine, Sybel Hoekman of the Netherlands and Pilar Macias of Argentina, following the pageant's finals in Phuket, Thailand.

MANILA, Philippines — Nguyen Thu Thao of Vietnam bested 51 other international delegates and was proclaimed Miss Globe 2026 at glitzy rites on the island of Phuket.

She was crowned by Cheraim Saradatta, outgoing titleholder and Thailand’s first winner of the Miss Globe crown.

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2026 Sasha Lali-Belle Lacuna ended her journey with a Top 11 finish that she got through the Social Media challenge that she topped and won.

Nguyen’s court included Suttida Aiapdu (Thailand), Mariia Zheliaskova (Ukraine, Miss Bikini), Sybel Hoekman (Netherlands) and Pilar Macias (Argentina, winner of the People’s Choice award).

The other lucky Top 11 semifinalists were Laura Melo (Colombia), Tracy Richards (head-to-head challenge winner, Nigeria), Paola Avdulaj (Albania), Yelissa Diaz Reyes (Dominican Republic) and Verta Arlinsa (Indonesia).

The other delegates who made the first cut (Top 21) were:

Alisja Krasniqi (Kosovo, Miss Elegance)

Eileen Sergistad Bugge (Norway)

Maya Sneck (France)

Egle Fruttauro (Italy)

Nazia Hassane (Singapre)

Karen Hinojosa (Ecuador)

Myat Moon Cho (Myanmar)

Kristina Otekina (Russia)

Hellen Akello (Kenya, Miss Friendship) and

Topaz Williamson (England)

The other special award recipients were Sumi Yang (Miss Talent, South Korea), Mako Miyazawa (Miss Golden Girl, Japan) and Lara Lalatovic (Miss Photogenic, Montenegro).

Hosted by Miss Earth 2023 Drita Ziri and Miss Universe Thailand 2026 Tharina Botes, the Miss Globe 2026 world finals unfolded from the Siam Niramit in Phuket, Thailand and were beamed live to a global audience through the GrandTV network.