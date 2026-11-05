Bea Windorski teases more Rajo Laurel gowns for Miss Universe 2026

MANILA, Philippines – During Bea Millan Windorski’s journey to winning the Miss Universe Philippines crown, she wore a national costume by Cebu-based designer Axel Que and an evening gown by Quezon City-based designer Anthony Ramirez.

When asked at her media sendoff on November 3 which designers she will be wearing at the Miss Universe finals in Puerto Rico, she demurred:

“I will keep it under wraps for now, but I will say they’re a designer that I collaborate really closely with, and that we were very sure to make sure that our designs are intentional and detail-driven, that they really represent Filipino culture and craftsmanship,” the Filipino-American and La Union native said. “Every single gown and every single piece that I'm wearing, from national costume to evening gown, is really highlighting different parts of Filipino craftsmanship and our culture, showing how diverse we are, yet united under one flag.”

A clear indication that her wardrobe will be awesome is her outfit at the sendoff: an archival creation by celebrated designer Rajo Laurel, who presented that particular piece when he was the featured designer at the Red Charity Gala in 2018. And, incidentally, Laurel became enamored with Bea when he saw her as the finale muse of JC Buendia at the Red Charity Gala this year.

“One of my proudest moments throughout my Miss Universe Philippines journey was being able to collaborate with Rajo Laurel. And you can expect to see more of Sir Rajo’s looks in Puerto Rico from his archival collections.” said Bea. “It was really, truly an honor because his mission of representing the Filipino archipelago through fashion forward thinking is something that makes me incredibly proud to be Filipino and I hope it makes all of you proud as well.”

Bea believes that while the terno and the butterfly sleeves are beautiful, there's also so many different ways and so much diversity in the different tribes, the different weaves of the Philippine islands that we could really bring to the international stage.

“So, I'm excited that I'm not only bringing archival Rajo but so many other amazing designers to Puerto Rico to really show that the Philippines is incredibly fashion forward and especially with the recent Fashion Week Asia, we truly are becoming a capital in Asia for fashion,” she shared.

The 'Tuguegarao' Gown

This Rajo Laurel dress is really special to Bea because Tuguegarao is nestled between the Sierra Madre and the Cordillera mountain ranges, and both of those are being deeply impacted by mining concessions, the critical minerals framework that was just agreed upon between the Philippines and the United States.

“While I acknowledge the importance of economic growth and diversifying the kinds of industries we have in the Philippines, I also want to use the opportunity to use fashion to raise awareness of different social issues,” Bea said. “There are currently barricades of communities in Duplexville, North Bay and Tapisul, Nueva Vizcaya who are being deeply impacted by international corporations coming in, so it's necessary that we recognize our mountains, especially the Sierra Madre and the Cordilleras, are some of the most beautiful and iconic natural features that we have here in the Philippines, and they're also necessary for preventing downstream flooding, preventing intensified natural disasters.”

According to Bea, there are also communities that are being deeply impacted because they've stewarded these mountains for generations yet are currently being displaced, so by wearing the archival piece from a collection very aptly named “Archipelago,” she hoped to show that fashion is not only a language of politics, it's also a language of social issues.

Rajo on Bea

“Some encounters leave an indelible impression, and my first meeting with Bea Millan-Windorski was certainly one of them. I still remember the day she was introduced to me in my studio by her stylist, Perry Tabora,” the designer said in a social-media post. “From that very first moment, I was deeply taken by her intelligence, elegance, stature, and extraordinary presence. She possesses a rare grace and bearing that are truly unforgettable.”

Laurel said that he is deeply honored that Bea and her team have chosen his archival Tuguegarao gown from his ‘Mapa” series presented in his “Archipelago Gala Collection” in 2018.

“To see this piece find its way to such a special and significant moment is truly meaningful,” he said.

He ended his post with a heartfelt message: “Bea, I wish you all the very best as you embark on this journey towards the crown in Puerto Rico. May God grant you the desires of your heart. Know that an entire nation is behind you, cheering you on and wishing you every success. Thank you, Bea, for your trust and faith in me and in the entire House of Laurel family. We are with you all the way! With all our love and prayers.”

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