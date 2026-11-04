Secosana celebrates 30 years with Bea Alonzo, Andrea Brillantes and first-ever footwear collection

Three decades. Two icons. One legacy. Secosana celebrates three generations of style, welcomes a new face, and takes an exciting step forward.

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty years. Three generations of Filipina women. Two celebrated icons. One enduring legacy.

Proudly Filipino fashion brand Secosana marked its 30th anniversary on October 22 at SM Makati, bringing together longtime brand ambassador Bea Alonzo and the newest addition to the Secosana family, Andrea Brillantes, for a milestone celebration of heritage, fashion, and new beginnings.

Established in 1996, Secosana has grown alongside generations of Filipina women, offering stylish, functional and accessible bags that have become part of their everyday lives. From a mother’s trusted handbag to a daughter’s first fashion essential, the brand has remained a familiar companion through changing trends, lifestyles and milestones.

Two icons, one shared legacy

For Bea Alonzo, Secosana is more than an endorsement. Her connection with the brand began during her teenage years, growing into a longstanding partnership spanning nearly two decades. Known for her timeless elegance and authenticity, Bea represents the enduring relationships and classic appeal that have defined the brand.

Joining her is Andrea Brillantes, fondly known as Blythe, whose bold personality, youthful energy and trendsetting style bring a fresh perspective to Secosana. As its newest ambassador, Andrea represents a new generation of Filipinas discovering and expressing their individuality through fashion.

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Together, Bea and Andrea embody the brand’s ability to connect generations—celebrating the women who have grown with Secosana while welcoming those who are just beginning their journey with it.

A new chapter, one step at a time

Beyond celebrating its heritage, Secosana’s 30th anniversary also marks an exciting evolution with the introduction of its first-ever footwear collection, alongside new anniversary bag designs.

Created to complement the many moments in a woman’s day, the footwear collection embraces the same style, versatility and accessibility that have long defined Secosana—from workdays and everyday errands to special occasions.

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For Bea Secosana, the brand’s director, the milestone reflects a vision of continuously evolving with the women the brand serves. The introduction of footwear carries a meaningful message: accompanying women through every step of life’s journey, whether moving forward, finding their footing, or embracing a new direction.

It is a fitting next chapter for a brand that has spent 30 years growing alongside the Filipina.

Three decades of style, a legacy that continues

As Secosana celebrates its past and looks toward its future, its commitment remains unchanged: to make fashion accessible, functional and expressive for women across generations.

With Bea Alonzo representing an enduring legacy, Andrea Brillantes bringing fresh energy, and a growing collection that now extends beyond handbags, Secosana continues to prove that great style evolves—but never loses its identity.

More than a celebration of 30 years, this milestone honors the countless women who have carried Secosana through their stories and the generations who will continue to shape its future.

The Secosana 30th Anniversary Collection is available at leading department stores nationwide, while its first-ever footwear line is exclusively available online.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Secosana is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.