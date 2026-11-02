Gloria Diaz joins Miss Grand International All-Stars season 2 selection committee

MANILA, Philippines – The second season of the Miss Grand International (MGI) All-Stars competition is shaping up to be a more exciting event. Not only has its contestant lineup piqued the interest of the pageant community, but moreso its board of judges.

The Philippines' first Miss Universe, Gloria Diaz, has joined the selection committee. She sits with Omar Harfoutch, Osmel Sousa, Lu Sierra, Psi Samut Scott, and Shyare Andrade in the judging panel.

The pageant community is equally excited with the inclusion of Michelle Marquez Dee, Alexie Books, Maureen Montagne, and Anna Patricia Lorenzo in the delegates' lineup, representing the Philippines.

Season 1 winner Vanessa Pulgarin of Colombia is also included in the lineup, as she defends her title and the chance to win the $1-million prize money.

The second edition of Miss Grand International All-Stars will unfold on December 12 at the MGI Hall in Bangkok, Thailand. Stay tuned!

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