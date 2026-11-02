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Gloria Diaz joins Miss Grand International All-Stars season 2 selection committee | Philstar.com
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Fashion and Beauty

Gloria Diaz joins Miss Grand International All-Stars season 2 selection committee

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
November 2, 2026 | 9:48am
Gloria Diaz joins Miss Grand International All-Stars season 2 selection committee
Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – The second season of the Miss Grand International (MGI) All-Stars competition is shaping up to be a more exciting event. Not only has its contestant lineup piqued the interest of the pageant community, but moreso its board of judges.

The Philippines' first Miss Universe, Gloria Diaz, has joined the selection committee. She sits with Omar Harfoutch, Osmel Sousa, Lu Sierra, Psi Samut Scott, and Shyare Andrade in the judging panel.

The pageant community is equally excited with the inclusion of Michelle Marquez Dee, Alexie Books, Maureen Montagne, and Anna Patricia Lorenzo in the delegates' lineup, representing the Philippines.

Season 1 winner Vanessa Pulgarin of Colombia is also included in the lineup, as she defends her title and the chance to win the $1-million prize money.

The second edition of Miss Grand International All-Stars will unfold on December 12 at the MGI Hall in Bangkok, Thailand. Stay tuned!

RELATED: From MU to MGI All-Stars: Michelle Dee sets sights on new pageant goal

GLORIA DIAZ

MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL

MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL ALL STARS
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