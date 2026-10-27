Nike brings back running shoes series after over a decade

Nike is reviving the Skylon 11 and its distinctive Air Zoom tooling, layered construction, and running heritage for a new generation.

MANILA, Philippines — Sports apparel brand Nike is bringing back its Skylon 11 series of running shoes, over a decade since they were last sold.

The original version of the shoe debuted in 1990, with its last version, the Skylon 11, came out in 2008. It combined aerodynamic design with responsive cushioning that made it popular among distance runners given the shoes's versatility, cushioning, and responsiveness.

Nike is reviving the line and its distinctive Air Zoom tooling, layered construction, and running heritage for a new generation.

The new design was spearheaded by Nike Sportswear's Expert Footwear Designer David Mawdsley. "We're always exploring new ideas," Mawdsley said in a statement. "But those new ideas have to have a sense of familiarity, and that comes from our archives. We're looking back to push forward."

The show features a breathable mesh upper in Volt complemented by black and metallic silver colors, as well as a chunky Air Zoom midsole defined by deep grooves and exposed pods. The revived footwear will have more colors available to choose from, such as black and hyper pink.

"When you wear products that emulate speed, you feel like you're living in action. Speed isn't necessarily a physical pace. It can be a mental pace. It's progressive. And in that way, progressive and speed go hand in hand," Mawdsley added.

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