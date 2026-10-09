Vietnam to host Miss Universe 2027 amid pushback

There are conflicting reports on whether Vietnam will indeed host Miss Universe in 2027

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe pageant looks to be heading back to Southeast Asia next year, although there are conflicting reports about who will be hosting after diamond edition this November.

Miss Universe released a statement and Facebook video announcing that Vietnam would be hosting Miss Universe 2027.

It would mark just the second time the Southeast Asian country will be hosting, having first done so in 2008 when Venezuela's Dayana Mendoza was crowned the winner.

The following year in the Bahamas, Mendoza crowned compatriot Stefanía Fernández as her successor, marking the only time to date that Miss Universe saw a country claim back-to-back titles.

Vietnam has never won the pageant, its best finish being H'Hen Niê landing in the Top 5 in 2018 when the Philippines' Catriona Gray won in Thailand.

Apart from that, Vietnam has qualified for the semifinal round only five times, most recently in 2024.

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The statement posted on the Miss Universe website said Vietnam's selection was made by MU East, led by Thai entrepreneur Nawat Itsaragrisil, under the Master Hemisphere Agreement.

"As the designated 'Party in Turn' for 2027, MU East leads the competition's planning, development, production and execution, including host-country selection, in accordance with the Agreement's applicable procedures," the statement read.

Vietnam was hailed for its "breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality [to] provide an inspiring setting" for the anticipated 76th edition of Miss Universe.

"Bringing together delegates from countries and territories around the world, the competition will celebrate women's confidence, leadership and individuality while showcasing Vietnam's traditions, creativity and contemporary spirit."

Unofficial?

A conflicting statement, however, was posted on Miss Universe's Instagram account, indicating that official communications will only be coursed on official channels. Facebook was not among the included platforms, and a different website was given.

The latter statement claimed that the prior website and other social media accounts bannered by Miss Universe are "currently under the unauthorized control of individuals outside its legitimate administration," and content shared there is not an official representation and subject to legal action.

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The conflict is a continuation of the feud between Miss Universe officials and MU East as led by Nawat, where both parties have been in a war of words the last couple of months.

Escalating the issue is that Vietnam and five Southeast Asian neighbors Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, and Singapore may be ineligible to compete in the 75th Miss Universe this November in Puerto Rico.

"MU East, or any similar designation does not exist as a body, division, affiliate, or authorized representative of the Miss Universe Organization," said the latter statement. "No individual acting under any such designation has authority to speak for the Organization, conduct negotiations, execute agreements, make commitments, or receive payments on its behalf."

It further claimed that Vietnam has not been designated to host Miss Universe 2027, rather the next host will be announced after the diamond edition of Miss Universe concludes.

"Any earlier announcement, or any announcement made through a channel other than the official channels identified in this statement, has no official effect and should not be regarded as an announcement by the Miss Universe Organization," it added.

Bea Millan-Windorski is representing the Philippines in Miss Universe 2026, hoping to win the country's fifth-ever title.

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