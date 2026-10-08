PH's Mangkukulam thrills Miss Grand Int'l 2026 national costume show

Philippines' Angelica Lopez dons Patrick Isorena's creation, the Mangkukulam, at the national costume competition of Miss Grand International 2026 held at the MGI Hall in Bangkok, Thailand on October 7, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines – The delegates of the Miss Grand International (MGI) 2026 sizzled in their respective costumes as designed and executed by their chosen designers.

The costumes, varying in size and theme, all presented a side of each country’s mythical/mythological, cultural, traditional, and even message to the world like Nepal’s prayer for its recovery.

Reina Filipinas Grand International 2026 Angelica Lopez wowed the crowd with a gigantic “Mangkukulam” ensemble. The Patrick Isorena creation harkened to one of Filipino folklore’s most talked-about figures.

"Born from the shadows of Philippine folklore, where mystery meets mysticism and ancestral wisdom lives on. This is more than a costume. It is a tribute to the stories that shaped our imagination, the traditions passed down through generations, and the powerful spirit woven into our Filipino heritage," Angelica wrote on Instagram.

Aside from the Philippines, other great designs included that of Bolivia, Tanzania, Vietnam, and Hong Kong.

Those who watched “Forgotten Island” were wondering if the Filipino costume got its aspiration from the Dreamworks’ animated feature.

This year, there will be three winners of the National Costume Award – one from social media, one from the MGI web site, and one from the judges.

Hosted by Miss Grand queens Isabella Mennin (2022), Luciana Fuster (2023), and CJ Opiaza (2024), with reigning titleholder Emma Mary Tiglao, the National Costume Competition unfolded from the MGI Hall in Bangkok and was streamed live to a global audiece through the Grand TV channel on YouTube.

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