Celeste Cortesi, Jonathan Sterling confirm breakup in docuseries finale

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi and techpreneur Jonathan Sterling are no longer together.

The exes revealed in the one-hour finale of “Celeste Unscripted" that they broke up while the beauty queen was pregnant with their son, Sergio, who was named after her late father.

They had been planning to get engaged during a trip to a private island in Palawan. However, instead of a proposal, the couple ended their relationship during the trip.

“Well, we’re broken up right now,” Cortesi said in the finale.

“We just have to prioritize our baby. Again, I do believe this baby is still a blessing,” she added.

The episode showed Sterling preparing for his planned proposal, including a setup on the beach featuring red and white roses, candles and a sunset backdrop.

“We were supposed to get engaged. The whole crew is there. Everybody’s waiting on the beach… so she can have this picturesque proposal on the beach that every girl dreams of,” Sterling said.

“That’s where we broke up — and actually, she broke up with me. I’m not perfect. I made a lot of mistakes. She can say that once or twice I broke up with her too easily,” he added.

Cortesi also opened up about her IVF and pregnancy journey, as well as the circumstances surrounding their breakup.

“I’ve been going through many changes and hormones — that I don’t think they should be taken away from accountability,” she said.

“I definitely do regret some things I said and done, particularly that day, to our relationship,” she added.

According to a production card shown in the episode, Celeste and Jonathan got back together for a few months following the interview but continued an on-and-off relationship before eventually separating for good.

The former couple also signed a mutual non-disclosure agreement as part of their parental rights agreement, limiting what they can publicly discuss about their relationship outside the show.

Despite their separation, Celeste and Jonathan said they still love each other.

When asked if they still love one another, Cortesi replied, “Of course.”

“Of course. I just wish it didn’t end this way,” Sterling said.

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