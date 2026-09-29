Beauty buzz: All about aesthetics and 'facial harmony'

An aesthetic physician talks about how he conducts his business in an industry that has become more open accepting the passage of time.

MANILA, Philippines – Fresh, glowing but still looking like themselves. That’s the goal of many people who approach dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons now. Gone are the days when a full face lift was de rigueur. Bee-stung lips and cookie-cutter noses are no longer the norm.

It’s something that Dr. James Co began noticing after the pandemic with clients wanting to look like a better version of themselves. The aesthetic physician and founder of Cosma Institute in Bonifacio Global City talked about how he conducts his business in an industry that has become more open accepting the passage of time.

“When I first meet with potential clients, I allow them to talk about their skin concerns and issues. For the younger ones, those in their late 20s and early 30s, they want natural looking, glass-like skin. They request for treatments that address dullness or discoloration,” Co told Philstar.com.

His older clients, meanwhile, often complain of sagging skin or a general drop in skin elasticity. He said that both sets of clients usually have preconceived notions which treatments might work best for them, ranging from cosmetic fillers to lasers. Instead, he assesses their skin based on their concerns before suggesting several modes of treatment. Ideally, this should lead to collaboration between doctor and patient.

“If they still insist on what they think is best for their concerns, I tell them that while we can do that, the results may not be what they expect. I have to remind them to manage their expectations,” Co said.

He first meets with all potential patients for that personal touch. “But I am also training other doctors so they can follow my lead of promoting patient-centered, ‘facial harmony’ over one-size-fits-all faces,” he added.

“Aging is not a disease we need to cure. It is a biological process,” Co said in a statement. “As physicians, our role is to understand what is changing beneath the surface, how these changes differ from person to person, and whether intervention is appropriate in the first place.”

His candor is appreciated by reticent clients although he admits that there are still some who are too willing to go under the knife.

“Patients should not self-diagnose. You might recognize a concern but deciding why it is happening and what should be done about it requires proper assessment,” Co said. “At Cosma, we practice restraint.”

Beauty Addict 2026

For 14 years, Rustan’s Beauty Addict has brought together beauty lovers for a celebration of discovery, indulgence, and the latest in beauty. This year, the annual celebration takes on a new chapter.

Inspired by the allure of Hollywood’s most glamorous awards nights and the sophisticated drama of the Met Gala, the celebration transformed the Makati shop into an immersive world of luxury and elegance. Rich velvet textures, illuminated marquee arches, editorial styling, and luxurious lighting set the scene, complemented by touches of jazz-club charm, champagne celebrations, and modern speakeasy elegance.

Guests experienced the four-sided setup that combined interactive moments and promotional touchpoints, from a mirror photo experience and campaign visuals to exclusive offers and the featured giveaway. They were also treated to signature cocktails from a collaboration with Philippine Wine Merchants.

For those dreaming of taking the Hollywood experience even further, Beauty Addict 2026 offers a getaway worthy of the spotlight. From September 4 to November 30, members get one e-raffle entry for every P5,000 spent at Rustan’s Beauty Source, for a chance to win a four-day, three-night getaway for two in Los Angeles, California, USA, complete with a stay at a five-star luxury hotel and roundtrip business class flights.

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