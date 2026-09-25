Marikina shoes take the spotlight in mall debut

MANILA, Philippines — A legacy of shoemaking is closely tied to Marikina and now more of these footwear will be more accessible to those outside the easternmost part of Metro Manila.

Shoe brand and footwear design creative hub Zapateria teamed up with high-end department store Spatio in Quezon City's Opus Mall near the border of Pasig to launch Shoe Avenue, a dedicated space for Marikina-made footwear.

Zapateria founder Unyx Sta. Ana, whose family's shoemaking roots date back to 1887, tapped seven other Marikina brands — Alunsinang, Hayo, Posh Pocket, Bucroe, Bida Loca, Charis, and Wumwum — to make up the inaugural set of Shoe Avenue inhabitants.

Spatio's deputy general manager Martin de Leon shared during the concept's opening last September 24, Thursday, that he had approached Sta. Ana a year ago but at the time was not ready for the idea.

Constant encounters in trade shows and similar events allowed for them to expand the conversation, allowing Shoe Avenue to come to fruition.

"What started as a simple idea has grown into a bigger and much better concept, a dedicated space that puts Marikina shoemakers and Filipino footwear front and center," said de Leon, noting that the launch comes as Spatio marks its second anniversary and brings its brand offerings up to 400.

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Sta. Ana later shared that an actual Shoe Avenue does exist in Marikina, created to "honor the various shoemaking workshops and storefronts in the city and celebrate Marikina as a Philippine shoe capital."

She acknowledged though that it was time to bring these shoes closer to consumers, and in doing so show you the different expressions of what the future of footwear industry could look like.

Expansion

Sta. Ana later spoke to Philstar.com and shared that Spatio's Shoe Avenue is a different take of showing Marikina-made footwear.

"We want to show that there are brands that have their own creative expression, but still backing on the shoemaking heritage of Marikina," she reiterated.

The seven brands Zapateria reached out to were those that Sta. Ana found aligned with her values but she isn't closing the doors to more brands setting up shop in Spatio.

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Members of the Philippine Footwear Federation were present at the concept's opening so that Sta. Ana and other brand owners could entice others to bring in their products.

It will require a discussion with Spatio for expansion but as early as now Zapateria is already looking for new partners to invite on top of the pieces they are bringing in developed through mentorships and collaborations.

The relatively new Alunsinag is known for its 2024 Global Footwear Awards-recognized Pya Mules alongside other contemporary pieces made with classic silhouttes and modern details.

Even newer is Hayo which combines functionality and comfort in its design while the traditional shoes of Bucroe, a mass-producer turned besoke house, offer custom-fit leather dress shoes like its Full Brogue Wingtip and Black Cap Toe Oxfords.

Everyday wear Posh Pocket is known for foldable flats and ballerina shoes that canbe paired with matching mini pouches, like the signature Bobbles of Bida Loca which are colorful statement piecess alongside daily leather essentials.

Wumwum is a toddler footwear label known for its debut Rascal sneakers, and rounding out the bunch for now is Charis and its debut Hiraya mules.

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