Islands Philippines Kings kick off 2026-2027 pageant campaigns

Mr. World Philippines 2026 King Aaron Beau Davis (second from left) with Sean Kyle Ortega, Mr. World Philippines 2026 1st Runner-Up; Christan Manalo, Mr. World Philippines 2026 Tourism; and Archan Perez, Mr. World Philippines 2026 – Tanauan City, Batangas during a guesting on the late afternoon game show "Family Feud Philippines."

MANILA, Philippines – The ALV Pageant Circle and Mister World Philippines organization presented its 2026 male titleholders in a media event at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

The Mister World Philippines 2026 winner and his court, known collectively as Islands Philippines Kings, gamely posed before the pageant media, as well as shared about their coming international pageants.

Christian Manalo, who won Mister Philippines Tourism, will compete in either the Mister Tourism International or Mister Tourism Worldwide. The Kapampangan gent will compete early next year.

Jessie Guinto, who was proclaimed Mister Glam International Philippines 2026, will try his luck at the international finals on December 3. The Bulakeño will be wearing Nat Manilag designs.

Mister Interglobal Philippines Alex Herberich hopes to win the international title, just like how Margarette Briton recently won the inaugural title of Miss Interglobal in the Bali finals. The proud Pangasinense will compete on the global stage in February 2027.

Wendell Panfilo, Mister Model International Philippines, is currently polishing his pageant skills. The Nueva Ecija delegate says walking and media presence are important in a modelling contest. He will fly to Barranquilla, Colombia for the October 31 finals.

Logan Culp, who hails from the Overseas Filipino Community of Canada, was named Mister Universe Philippines 2026. He will compete in Los Angeles in November.

Paris Cabuco was proclaimed Mister Globe Philippines 2026. The delegate from Baguio City is the nephew of celebrity athlete Mark Mugen Streigl.

And Mister World Philippines 2026 Aaron Davis is an international athlete. The winner from Polangui, Albay is busy preparing for his international competition next year.

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