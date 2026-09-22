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Bicolana pageant veteran wins inaugural Miss Interglobal | Philstar.com
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Fashion and Beauty

Bicolana pageant veteran wins inaugural Miss Interglobal

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
September 22, 2026 | 11:49am
Bicolana pageant veteran wins inaugural Miss Interglobal
The Philippines' Margarette “Marga” Briton is hailed the first Miss Interglobal at the coronation night in Bali, Indonesia. Photo also shows Arnold Vegafria of ALV Pageant Circle.
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines – Margarette “Marga” Briton, Bicolandia’s pageant veteran, was crowned the inaugural winner of the Miss Interglobal pageant. 

Marga bested 23 other international delegates and won Best National Costume, Star Connect Award, and Best Advocacy (Social Impact).

Indonesia’s Nabila Fenelia and Australia’s Nicole Missios are her runners-up in descending order.

“The title feels surreal. I waited for this crown for so long, having competed many times in the Bicol Region before. This is a fruit of my hard work and perseverance,” shared the beauteous Bicolana during her homecoming reception at the vestibule of the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City. 

“I am a probinsyana who dreamed big! I simply showed my authentic self. Nothing beats when the heart speaks,” she added.

Arnold L. Vegafria, the Philippine license holder, was also hailed by the organization as Best National Director.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the inaugural Miss Interglobal pageant unfolded in Bali, Indonesia. Guided by the mantra “Beauty on a Mission,” the Miss Interglobal pageant focuses on beauty, leadership, culture, tourism, and societal objectives.

“I’m excited about my official trips to Portugal, the Netherlands, and the states of Florida and New York in the United States,” Marga said about her forthcoming tour of duty.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by margabriton (@margabriton)

RELATED: Philippines to host Miss Tourism International 2026

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