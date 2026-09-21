Philippines to host Miss Tourism International 2026

The Tourism International 2025/26 queens (from left) Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International 2025/26 Eds Enero of the Philippines, Miss Tourism International 2025/26 Zuzanna Balonek of Poland, and Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2025/26 Doris Bai of China.

MANILA, Philippines — The Phililpines will host the Tourism International 2026 pageant in December.

This was announced by ALV Pageant Circle president Arnold Vegafria during a presser at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

“This is the Philippines’ first time to host the pageant on its 30th anniversary. This was supposed to be held in China but the problem of visa procurement for the delegates necessitated the transfer. So we closed the deal with the international organization. This pageant will hand out two other titles, aside from the Miss Tourism International crown,” Vegafria said.

He added that it is aligned with their organizations platform on local and global tourism, especially with the rise of the country's food and cuisine and P-pop scene. Vegafria said that they are already in talks with provinces to host the swimsuit preliminary and talent presentation.

To date, the Philippines has won the Tourism International crown for six times. These were in the years 2000 (Ma. Esperanza Corazon “Peachie” Manzano), 2012 (Razzini Alexis Gomez), 2013 (Angeli Dion Gomez), 2017 (Jannie Laudette Alipo-on), 2019 (Cyrille Payumo), and 2024 (Liana Rose Barrido). All six wins were won by delegates from the Mutya ng Pilipinas (MNP) organization.

ALV Pageant Circle acquired the national franchise after MNP crowned its 2025 winner.

The 30th Miss Tourism International pageant will unfold on December 15 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. A total of 70 international delegates are expected to compete during the final show. The delegates will be arriving from December 4 to 6. Stay tuned!

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