Heart Evangelista shows more unfiltered side at New York Fashion Week

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista brought a more unfiltered version of herself to the recently concluded New York Fashion Week (NYFW), where her street-style looks and candid social media posts drew attention alongside her appearances at major fashion shows.

The Filipina global style influencer attended NYFW Spring/Summer 2027, which kicked off on September 10 in New York City.

Known for her polished and carefully curated fashion content, Heart appeared more carefree this season as she shared candid moments from her trip, including a mirror bikini selfie that caught her followers by surprise.

She also shared a photo taken by her friends during the fashion week with the caption, “Tara. Wag kang maarte. Sama na.”

Her posts offered a glimpse of Heart enjoying the experience beyond the fashion shows and photo calls, as she mingled with friends and took in the various events across New York.

NYFW events were held in different locations across the city, including Manhattan venues such as The Plaza and Rainbow Room, Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, and Storm King Art Center.

Heart was among the Filipinos who made their presence felt during the fashion week. Tennis star Alex Eala and Filipina model Kelsey Merritt were also in New York for the event.

Heart attended shows featuring several prominent designers, including Carolina Herrera, where she wore a classic dress.

“Classic doesn't mean boring,” she said.

“Being classic is being remembered. Being timeless is being yourself,” she added.

She also attended the show of Cult Gaia, a contemporary luxury brand known for its sculptural designs and accessories.

Another highlight of her NYFW appearances was Prabal Gurung, the Nepalese-American designer based in New York City. Gurung founded the luxury fashion brand Simkhai, which was originally established in New York in 2010 and is now based in Los Angeles.

Heart was also present at Tory Burch's Spring 2027 collection show, where she wore a long-sleeved, ankle-length maxi dress featuring abstract scenery, foliage and graphic elements.

Sharing her experience on social media, Heart wrote, “Beautiful, confident, and very much herself — a woman after my own heart.”

She also featured creations by British designer Christian Cowan, who is known for his bold and dramatic designs.

Heart's NYFW itinerary included the work of Sandy Liang, whose designs are associated with the “downtown coquette” aesthetic and often draw inspiration from nostalgic and feminine girlhood.

Her growing influence in fashion has also extended beyond styling and attending shows. Heart recently ventured further into jewelry design, with her pieces becoming statement accessories that have attracted attention from her followers.

NYFW was only one stop in Heart's fashion calendar this year. Before heading to New York, she also attended Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, where her looks generated attention on social media.

With her latest New York appearance, Heart once again showed that her fashion presence extends beyond the clothes she wears, as she continues to explore a more personal and spontaneous side of her style.

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