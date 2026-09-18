Filipino exhibit returns to feature, train local brands during Milan Fashion Week

MANILA, Philippines — A dozen Filipino brands will be showcased during the second edition of FASHIONPhilippines Milan.

The brand development and exhibition program returns to Italy's fashion capital with Filipino fashion once more at the center during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 running from September 22 to 24, 2026.

Fondazione Sozzani will host the three-day exhibition in partnership with the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), Philippine Textile Research Institute, Philippines Consulate General in Milan, Philippine Fashion Coalition and LIT Fashion Consultancy.

CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo recalled how the inaugural edition highlighted the strengths of local fashion and the necessary preparations for Filipino brands when it comes to international growth.

"Our experience from the inaugural run affirmed the global potential of Filipino fashion while also showing the importance of strengthening brands' readiness to compete internationally," she said. "For 2026, we are developing a more strategic program that gives equal importance to creativity, business development, and long-term market access."

Philippine Fashion Coalition president Jackie C. Aquino agreed, stating that fashion had to be treated as a business alongside its identity in the creative field.

"The business dimension of fashion is paramount," she said, adding that brands must be prepared operationally — not just creatively — to succeed internationally.

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New batch

Here are the 12 brands participating in the newest FASHIONPhilippines Milan edition:

Adam Pereyra Jewelry

Bagasáo

Calli

Ched Studio

Idyllic Summers

Iñigo

Jun Escario

Orias

Palengke

Renz Reyes

Viña Romero

Ziv Rei Alexi

These brands were selected for their strong design identities and the capacity to scale, with support from the collaboration between industry and government partners.

The overarching goal remains to position Filipino fashion as a globally competitive industry within a decade, backed by innovation, textile development, and cohesive industry support.

Sara Sozzani Maino and Silvia Bertocchi, the creative director and head of cultural program of Fondazione Sozzani, respectively, lead the lineup of global fashion leaders heading intensive brand development sessions.

With them are Veronica Bertozzi, Helena Boissonnas, Matteo del Cherico, Marina Lyritzi, Marzia Narduzzi, Tetta Ortiz-Matera and Riccardo Terzo.

"Local brands must understand that doing business internationally requires a different mindset — from wholesale pricing and delivery timelines to collection structure and buyer engagement," said Ortiz-Matera, founder of LIT Fashion Consultancy.

Sessions will include new modules that cover pricing, line sheet development, market positioning, and international selling strategies, with a stronger sales and showroom component for participating brands tp connect more directly with buyers and distribution channels abroad.

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