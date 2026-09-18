Lighter, 'edible' hair colors in fashion, says beauty industry leader

Don't be surprised if you find yourself in a crowd of caramel crowns

MANILA, Philippines — Coloring one's hair continues to be a popular trend, so don't be surprised when one finds themselves in a crowd of caramel crowns.

Katharine Crew and Vicki Borley, co-managing directors of British-based hair dye Tints of Nature, met with fellow beauty industry leaders and members of the media to discuss conscious choices for hair care.

The brand has been in the Philippines for around two decades now through local organic product retailer Healthy Options.

The latter's category manager confirmed to Philstar.com that consumers are buying hair dye products more than retailers, but it is becoming a more common practice for consumers to bring the dye they have bought to salons for professional application.

Borley touted how Tints of Nature stands out as a longtime vegan brand that is both cruelty- and ammonia-free.

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Other prominent features of its Permanent Color line compared to conventional brands are the sustainable packaging, use of the lowest possible pigment and pH levels for gentler coloring, and absence of harmful chemicals. The latter chemicals are:

resorcinol

parabens

phthalates

gluten

sodium lauryl sulfate

sodium laureth sulfate

silicone

salts

genetically modified organisms

Borley, also the brand's professional sales head, stressed how crucial it is to saturate the hair when coloring and how lighteners give the same but safer effects of bleaching.

She also debunked the misconception on lower-chemical hair color sytems.

"Our hair coloring doesn't damage the hair's condition because of the use of natural chemicals," she said, comparing hair to a canvas to be painted with beautiful colors that need to shine.

The executive shared that currently its 7D selection or Medium Golden Blonde is the popular hair color of 2026. She added that the trend is leaning toward lighter, caramel colors as months pass by.

Borley particularly used the term "edible colors," where the hair color looks so appealing that one imagines eating them.

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