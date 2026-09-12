Alex Eala goes black, white for Michael Kors, Calvin Klein New York shows

Alex Eala poses for photos at the New York Fashion Week shows for Michael Kors and Calvin Klein

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennis star Alex Eala is continuing to take the fashion world by storm by attending more New York Fashion Week shows.

Fresh from her 3rd round exit in the US Open, Alex made her fashion week debut by attending the Spring/Summer 2027 collection launch of Tory Burch last September 10, Thursday.

The tennister was invited as an athlete guest seated front row, opting for a red blazer with black buttons, a blue-gray striped shirt underneath, and wide brown slacks.

"I'm so excited. I'm a little nervous. There's some amazing people in this room. I'm so happy to be a part of it. You know, my mom growing up really had a lot of Tory Burch shoes," Alex said at the sidelines of the red carpet.

"Sports and fashion are common in a way where you get to express yourself and you get to show your personality," she continued. "Sports is very physically demanding and fashion, maybe come back to me after this week and I'll know more about it."

Related: Alex Eala makes fashion week debut in New York for Tory Burch

The following day Alex showed up at the Museum of Modern Art's Sculpture Garden for the Spring/Summer 2027 collection of Michael Kors, this time donning a little black dress, matching gloves, and kitten heels.

Among the attendees for that show were Lea Michele, Gabrielle Union, Olivia Munn, Kathryn Newton, Aaron Tveit, Lori Harvey, Chloe Fineman, and Natalia Bryant.

The athlete also sat front row for Calvin Klein's Spring 2027 collection by Veronica Leoni, seated in a white ensemble alongside Sadie Sink, Pamela Anderson, Gemma Chan, and Tate McRae.

Speaking to a fashion magazine, the young tennis star praised Calvin Klein's recent campaigns with Sadie and Rosalia.

"I love that in tennis we're able to express ourselves through fashion. I know that in a lot of sports maybe it's a little more restrictive," Alex said. "You're able to show your personality in both worlds, and you know, I'm excited to explore more."

Alex will soon resume training for the Asian swing of the WTA Tour starting with the Singapore Open and the Achi-Nagoya Asian Games for Team Philippines. — with reports from John Bryan Ulanday

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